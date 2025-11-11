zakipoint Health & LogroNetwork partner to bring high-performing network to member navigation.

zakipoint Health and Logro Network partner to deliver a smarter, data-driven healthcare experience for self-insured employers, TPAs, and brokers.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zakipoint Health and LogroNetwork have formed a strategic partnership to deliver a smarter, data-driven healthcare experience for self-insured employers, TPAs, and brokers. By integrating zakipoint Health’s real-time analytics and personalized member engagement and steerage technology with LogroNetwork’s high-performance quality network (HPQN), the collaboration empowers members to avail high quality and low cost places of care, while improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care.

Bringing Together Transparency, Personalization, and Quality-Based Steerage

Through this partnership, members using LogroNetwork’s nationwide HPQN will benefit from data driven tailored navigation, and proactive nudges enabled by zakipoint Health’s AI-powered platform to access high quality and low cost places of care. In addition, employers and brokers gain access to advanced dashboards that spotlight cost drivers, provider performance, and care gaps, unlocking smarter benefit strategies and earlier interventions.

Enhancements for Members and Employers Include:

Smarter Provider Search & Navigation: Members are guided to top-performing providers based on outcomes, complications, and cost-efficiency, with easy access via digital tools and concierge support.



Incentivized Plan Design: Tiered benefits steer members to high-value providers with reduced out-of-pocket costs.



Real-Time Analytics: Employers gain actionable insights on utilization trends, member engagement, and cost-saving opportunities.



Compliance & Fiduciary Support: Fully aligned with the No Surprises Act and Transparency in Coverage regulations.



A Shared Commitment to Value and Innovation

“LogroNetwork is changing the way networks are built - quality-first, transparent, and designed for real cost control,” said Jaclyn Mains, Chief Revenue Officer at zakipoint Health. “Together, we’re enabling smarter healthcare decisions through data and engagement, which is exactly what the market needs right now.”

“Our partnership with zakipoint Health is a natural extension of LogroNetwork’s mission to make healthcare more accessible, effective, and affordable,” said Scott Smith, Founder & CEO of LogroNetwork. “By combining our high-performance quality network with zakipoint Health's real-time data and member navigation, we are giving employers and members the tools to make confident, informed choices and driving measurable improvements in cost and care quality across the country.”

About Zakipoint Health Inc.

zakipoint Health is a leading healthcare analytics and member engagement platform designed to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and simplify benefits for self-funded employers. With real-time transparency, predictive insights, and AI-powered engagement, zakipoint Health helps members and benefits teams take control of their healthcare journey.

About LogroNetwork

LogroNetwork is an independent High-Performance Quality Network (HPQN) built on provider quality and outcome metrics. Offering a national alternative to traditional PPOs, Logro delivers 20–30% cost savings by guiding members to top-performing providers. With nationwide access, integrated navigation, and data-driven steerage, Logro is redefining how networks drive value.

