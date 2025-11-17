Zakipoint Health Inc. and Voicegain Partner to Transform Healthcare Engagement with AI-Powered Solutions

zakipoint Health and Voicegain partner to launch AI-driven tools to transform provider communications, boost CSR efficiency, and engage members.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zakipoint Health, a leading provider of proactive analytics, member engagement, and cost transparency solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Voicegain, a pioneer in Agentic Voice AI solutions for healthcare. Together, the companies will deliver a next-generation AI-powered platform designed to transform provider communications, optimize call center operations, enhance CSR efficiency, and streamline member engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, zakipoint Health’s zAccess Provider Portal and Zara AI Agent suite, which includes the Provider AI Voice Agent, CSR AI Co-Pilot, and Admin Dashboard, will integrate with Voicegain Casey, our Agentic Voice AI SaaS Suite for Healthcare Payers, bringing powerful automation, augmentation and analytics into every stage of the provider and member interaction lifecycle.

This partnership is a cornerstone of zakipoint Health’s broader vision: building the comprehensive platform that sits on top of the TPA, unifying proactive member engagement, CSR/provider operations, navigation, analytics, and ROI demonstration into one seamless ecosystem.

Driving Efficiencies and Improving Experience

- Automating Provider Calls: The integrated AI Voice Agent automates 20–30% of provider calls, handling inquiries such as eligibility, claims, and prior authorization status requests, while triaging complex calls to CSRs.

- Augmenting CSRs in Real Time: With the CSR AI Co-Pilot and Voicegain’s browser-based tools, agents receive live insights, automated checklists, and call summaries, reducing handle time and enabling faster resolution.

- Enhancing Quality and Analytics: An AI QA Coach scores 100% of calls, measuring sentiment, CSAT and compliance, while analytics dashboards give payers and TPAs visibility into call drivers, member trends, and opportunities for continuous improvement.

- Promoting Self-Service: Seamless connections to the zakipoint Health Provider Portal encourage providers to access documents, eligibility, and claim status independently, reducing repetitive calls and driving efficiency.



Delivering Measurable Impact

The joint solution is projected to deliver:

- 30–50% reduction in operating expenses

- Up to 15% improvement in CSAT/NPS

- Faster, more accurate, and personalized provider and member experiences



Leadership Commentary

"zakipoint Health is building the platform of the future for Payors, one that connects proactive member engagement, operational support for CSRs and providers, navigation, and analytics into a unified, ROI-driven experience," said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer of zakipoint Health. "By partnering with Voicegain, we’re able to pair our robust analytics and engagement suite with their cutting-edge conversational AI, bringing huge efficiencies to our TPA and payer partners while setting a new standard for provider and CSR interactions."

"Voicegain is excited to partner with zakipoint Health to bring Casey AI Voice Agent into a broader ecosystem of member and provider engagement," said Arun Santhebennur, Co-Founder of Voicegain. "Together, we can reduce friction in the healthcare journey, deliver measurable ROI, and enable organizations to focus on what truly matters, improving outcomes for their members."



Looking Ahead

The partnership marks the beginning of a broader innovation roadmap. Future developments include AI-driven batch queries, prior authorization tracking, and expanded member-facing chat features, all designed to reduce costs, improve satisfaction, and make healthcare navigation seamless.

