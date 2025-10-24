zakipoint Health and ProNexus Advisory Partner to Empower Self-Funded Employers with CFO-Level Healthcare Cost Control

zakipoint Health and ProNexus Advisory partner to help self-funded employers cut healthcare costs with data-driven, CFO-level insights and clinical expertise.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zakipoint Health, a predictive data analytics and program tracking platform helping self-funded employers achieve better health outcomes at lower costs, has announced its partnership with ProNexus Advisory, a modern healthcare consultancy that manages a network of healthcare clinical, finance, and operational leaders.

zakipoint Health leverages advanced analytics, predictive insights, and personalized member engagement to drive measurable results. Together, this partnership unites zakipoint Health’s analytics and engagement technology with ProNexus’s nationwide network of healthcare clinical and finance leaders to deliver measurable cost savings and better outcomes.

Self-funded employers, who directly bear the impact of rising medical costs, face increasing pressure to manage risk, improve outcomes, track the effectiveness of healthcare programs, and meet fiduciary standards. Through this collaboration, ProNexus Advisory will leverage zakipoint Health’s zAnalytics platform to integrate real-time claims, pharmacy, and predictive risk data to identify hidden cost drivers, reduce waste, surface actionable insights, and drive value from healthcare programs for self-funded employers. Together, the companies help employers move from reactive to proactive healthcare management, combining financial discipline and clinical expertise to achieve sustainable savings.

“Employers and brokers need a better way to capture risk mitigation and cost-saving opportunities. Our predictive analytics and program tracking platform is the best in the market for middle-market self-funded employers. Still, it needed the expertise of ProNexus to drive this Ferrari at its max speed. We are delighted about the value we can generate together!” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO of zakipoint Health.

“Our clinical and finance leaders know how to turn data into action. Together with zakipoint Health, we help employers proactively manage their healthcare spend with insights grounded in real-world experience,” said Don Rowe, CEO of ProNexus Advisory.



Net, net, this partnership will focus on helping self-funded employers:

- Integrate claims, pharmacy, and risk data to identify and act on cost drivers

- Optimize specialty pharmacy and rebate management for greater accountability

- Enhance high-cost claimant oversight through data-driven clinical management

- Ensure fiduciary compliance with ERISA and plan governance standards

- Align incentives across vendors, advisors, and employers to deliver sustainable savings

Together, zakipoint Health and ProNexus Advisory are redefining how self-funded employers manage healthcare costs and risks—empowering organizations to act with predictive costs, accountability of healthcare programs, and measurable results of actions they are taking.

About zakipoint Health

zakipoint Health is a healthcare data and analytics company that empowers self-funded employers and their partners to identify risk, drive engagement, and reduce costs through actionable insights.

Learn more at www.zakipointhealth.com.

About ProNexus Advisory

ProNexus Advisory is a modern healthcare consultancy powered by a nationwide network of nearly 400 senior healthcare leaders - including former health plan and provider executives, Chief Medical Officers, Chief Actuaries, and Compliance Officers. ProNexus helps self-funded employers manage healthcare spend with CFO- level discipline and clinical insight - combining real-world leadership, advanced analytics, and aligned incentives to deliver measurable savings and better outcomes.

Learn more at www.pronexusadvisory.com.

