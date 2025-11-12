Cultural Survival Bazaars Celebrate the Winter Solstice by Honoring Indigenous Reciprocity and Renewal

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the days grow shorter and shorter, many communities around the world prepare to welcome the return of the light, Indigenous Peoples’ rights organization, Cultural Survival, invites the public to celebrate the Winter Solstice at the upcoming Indigenous Arts Bazaars this December. Join us to support Indigenous artists, cultures, and the enduring values of giving and reciprocity.On December 13-14, 2025, the Cultural Survival Bazaar will take place for the first time at the Cyclorama, Boston Center for the Arts in Boston, Massachusetts. Admission supports Cultural Survival’s work with Indigenous communities worldwide.The Cultural Survival Bazaars are festivals of arts and cultures that support Indigenous livelihoods, cultural sustainability, and personal connections. These events offer a unique opportunity for the public to meet Indigenous artists from around the world and to learn about different ways of seeing and being in this world.When purchasing arts and crafts directly from Indigenous artists and cooperatives, shoppers support millennia-old traditions and the lifeways of Indigenous communities worldwide. Cultural Survival Bazaars generate nearly $500,000 annually for Indigenous artists, performers, and projects that benefit Indigenous communities worldwide.Celebrate this annual event, which honors Indigenous talent and traditions through handmade art, demonstrations, music, and dance. Shop jewelry, clothing, accessories, housewares, paintings, sculptures, blown glass, and more from Indigenous artists and cooperatives from 20+ countries spanning 6 continents.The Cultural Survival Bazaars will feature 50 artists and community representatives, including Wampum maker Robert DeGaetano (Mashpee Wampanoag) from the USA, Textile weaver Marilu Fernandez (Quechua) from Peru, and nomadic artist Saoudata Walet Aboubacrine (Kel Tamashek) from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.Featured performers include Yarina (Kichwa) ( https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/yarina ), an internationally renowned musical group of eleven Cachimuel brothers and sisters from Ecuador. Their music is Kichwa Otavalo fusion and promotes the revitalization of Kichwa traditions through language, music, arts, and crafts. Dr. Lyla June Johnston (Diné/Navajo and Tsétsêhéstâhese/Cheyenne) ( https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/dr-lyla-june-johnston ) is a musician, author, and community organizer who will perform her inspirational, multi-genre music, centered around Indigenous philosophy, healing, and environmental stewardship. Tia Roberts (Narragansett) ( https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/tia ) is a highly acclaimed Fancy Dancer who has danced her way across the globe, sharing her heart, culture, and Indigenous pride with Native Pride Productions.From the Artists“The outlets for Indigenous artists are very limited where I am in the western part of the United States. Doing this event and being able to share my work with Cultural Survival is another outlet for Indigenous Peoples to show their work and explain their culture to people. It’s the connection that shows people that this is what we do and how we live, and this is the beauty we create. And that’s something that I love about it,” says Phibert Begay (Diné/Navajo), silversmith.“Every colorful stitch is an act of resistance, a bridge to a connection between ourselves and nature. In our weaving, we prove that the pueblos have not disintegrated. We are integral. We are medicine, dance, culture, the defenders of life, of land, of water. We are merchants. We are everything. We sing. That is what our grandparents taught us and what we seek to pass to our children. All of that comes through in my weaving, the earrings, and the bracelets I make. I do this with a community of women with care, love, and sometimes sadness,” says Maria Violet Medina Quisque (Nasa), textile weaver from Colombia.“Positive emotion gives you the power to create the best pieces, and those pieces are recognized by the consumer. That is my challenge: to create unique pieces of filigree jewelry that give the consumer a feeling of happiness, fulfillment, and increased confidence,” says Katarina Doda of Macedonia.Bazaar Website ( https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/ Register to volunteer ( https://www.bazaar.culturalsurvival.org/volunteer Cultural Survival’s Website ( https://www.culturalsurvival.org/ Event Information:December 13-14, 2025The Cyclorama at theBoston Center for the ArtsBoston, MAGet tickets for the event on eventbrite. ###About Cultural SurvivalCultural Survival (CS) is an Indigenous-led NGO and U.S.-registered non-profit that advocates for Indigenous Peoples' rights and supports Indigenous communities’ self-determination, cultures, and political resilience since 1972. For over 53 years, Cultural Survival has partnered with Indigenous communities to advance Indigenous Peoples' rights and cultures worldwide. CS envisions a future that respects and honors Indigenous Peoples' inherent rights and dynamic cultures, deeply and richly interwoven in lands, languages, spiritual traditions, and artistic expression, rooted in self-determination and self-governance. The core of Cultural Survival’s efforts rests on the principles of supporting, amplifying efforts, and raising awareness of self-determination for Indigenous communities. To learn more, visit www.cs.org

