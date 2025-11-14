Keeper Security Empowers Developers With Secure Secrets Management in Visual Studio Code

Keeper’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge extension gives developers the power to code securely without leaving their workflow

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces the launch of its Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension, extending Keeper’s enterprise-grade secrets management directly into developers’ coding environments. The VS Code extension expands the KeeperPAM® platform’s reach into the developer ecosystem, enabling secure, zero-trust secrets management throughout the software development lifecycle.Secure secrets management is critical for developers because it directly protects the credentials, API keys, tokens and certificates that applications rely on to function securely. When these secrets are mishandled, such as being stored in plaintext, hardcoded into source code or shared informally, they create severe vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to compromise systems or data.The new Keeper VS Code extension allows developers to save, retrieve, generate and execute commands using secrets stored in their Keeper Vault, eliminating the need to leave their coding environment or expose sensitive information in configuration files. This direct integration supports both Keeper Commander CLI and Keeper Secrets Manager , providing organisations with the flexibility to align with their preferred infrastructure and security requirements.“Developers play a critical role in securing the software supply chain,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Integrating Keeper directly into Visual Studio Code empowers teams to develop securely from the start. By embedding zero-trust principles into their workflows, developers can protect secrets and maintain compliance without slowing innovation.”This launch reflects Keeper’s continued dedication to delivering unified privileged access and secrets management capabilities that align with the evolving needs of modern enterprises and development teams.Key capabilities of the Keeper VS Code extension include:• Secrets Management: Save, retrieve and generate secrets directly from Keeper Vault.• Flexible Usage: Operate in Keeper Commander CLI or Keeper Secrets Manager mode.• Secret Detection: Automatically identify hardcoded credentials, such as API keys and tokens, for immediate remediation.• Secure Command Execution: Run applications with secrets securely injected from Keeper Vault.• Logging and Debug Tools: View logs and enable debug mode for full operational transparency.By integrating secrets management directly into VS Code, Keeper helps organisations reduce secret sprawl, prevent accidental exposure and maintain compliance with zero-trust and least-privilege security frameworks.Keeper Secrets Manager is part of Keeper’s unified privileged access management platform, KeeperPAM. Built on a zero-trust, zero-knowledge architecture, KeeperPAM combines enterprise password, secrets and connection management with endpoint privilege management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation in a single cloud-based platform. Keeper’s Secrets Manager eliminates the need for manual secrets distribution, enforces least-privilege access and enables automated credential rotation, strengthening security while accelerating development workflows. With centralised visibility, detailed audit trails and API integrations that fit seamlessly into existing toolchains, KeeperPAM empowers developers to code faster, deploy securely and maintain compliance with minimal overhead.Keeper’s new extension is available now in both the Visual Studio Marketplace ( https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=KeeperSecurityDev.ks-vscode ) and Open VSX Registry ( https://open-vsx.org/extension/KeeperSecurityDev/ks-vscode ) , ensuring compatibility with VS Code and its derivatives, such as Cursor.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at https://www.keepersecurity.com/ Learn more: https://www.keepersecurity.com/

