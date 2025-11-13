Leading Families Home Acquires Family House, Strengthening Services for Families Experiencing Homelessness

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Families Home has acquired Family House, combining two of the region’s most established family service organizations to strengthen housing stability. The acquisition, supported by $290,000 in funding from the City of Toledo, takes effect immediately.Together, the organizations will create the largest nonprofit in the region dedicated exclusively to serving families in crisis, expanding capacity to serve more than 1,000 individuals each year through emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent supportive services.“The acquisition of these two organizations supports our strategic goal of reducing shelter administrative and operational costs in a climate of declining resources, said Rosalyn Clemens, director of the Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development. “By joining forces, these two shelters will achieve more efficient delivery of services to Toledo homeless families.We thank Mayor Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo City Council for supporting this vision. “This acquisition allows us to provide a stronger, more coordinated response for families who need safe shelter and long-term stability,” said Jennifer Jacobs, executive director of Leading Families Home. “Both organizations share a deep commitment to compassion and community, and this step ensures that legacy continues for generations to come.”Founded in 1921 as Beach House Family Shelter, Leading Families Home has served families in Toledo for more than a century, helping them achieve safety, stability and independence through housing, behavioral health, and case management programs. Family House, established in 1985 by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, has been a vital refuge for families across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, offering shelter and supportive resources with dignity and respect.The acquisition will streamline administrative services and reduce operational redundancies, allowing Leading Families Home to direct more resources toward direct support and expanding programs for families in crisis.“By coming together, we are preserving two strong legacies while expanding the impact for families who need us most,” said Debra Sue Pearson, president of the board of Leading Families Home. “This is a powerful step forward for our community.”The city’s funding will support the acquisition, facility updates and uninterrupted services through the winter months, ensuring continued stability for local families in need.For more information about Leading Families Home and its programs, visit www.leadingfamilieshome.org ###About Leading Families HomeOver 100 years ago, Beach House Family Shelter began offering shelter to mothers with children and single women in Toledo. In 1982, the program expanded to include emergency shelter and services for intact families, including fathers, and single-parent fathers with children. In 2016, Beach House Inc. merged with F.O.C.U.S. to create Leading Families Home. Today, Beach House Inc., dba Leading Families Home, is one of only three family shelters in northwest Ohio. For more information, please visit www.lfhtoledo.org

