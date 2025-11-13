Only for the Season, Only from Hiland: Celebrate the Taste of Tradition

Hiland Dairy invites families to share The Taste of Tradition, a celebration of cherished moments, comforting flavors, and the joy of being together. The campaign runs in conjunction with the release of Hiland’s popular seasonal milk and eggnog flavors; the limited-time products are available now through December 31.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Hiland Dairy invites families to share The Taste of Tradition, a celebration of cherished moments, comforting flavors, and the joy of being together. From holiday baking and family dinners to cozy nights by the fire, Hiland’s farm-fresh dairy products help make the season feel a little more like home.“For generations, Hiland has been part of the holidays — from the first pour of eggnog to the last cookie baked,” said Sarah Carey, Marketing Manager of Hiland Dairy Foods. “Our locally made, farmer-owned products are crafted with the same care and quality that families have trusted for decades.”To make the season even more fun, Hiland is giving consumers a chance to win festive prizes in the “Taste of Tradition” Giveaway. Fans can enter at HilandDairy.com/Tradition by signing up and sharing a favorite family holiday tradition (though sharing isn’t required to enter).Whether it’s baking cookies with Grandma or watching classic holiday movies with a mug of Hiland Egg Nog, every story helps celebrate the joy of togetherness and tradition.The campaign runs in conjunction with the release of Hiland’s popular seasonal milk and eggnog flavors; the limited-time products are available now through December 31.Hiland’s holiday lineup includes:Pumpkin Spice Flavored Milk – A creamy, comforting classic that tastes like fall in a glass.Chocolate Mint Flavored Milk – Smooth chocolate with a refreshing hint of mint, perfect for fireside sipping.Peppermint Mocha Flavored Milk – A festive blend that brings your favorite coffeehouse flavor home.Old-Fashioned Custard – Rich, velvety, and full of holiday nostalgia.Old-Fashioned Egg Nog – A timeless favorite made the traditional way — thick, creamy, and delicious.Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog – Rich flavor with the taste of seasonal pumpkin spice.About Hiland Dairy FoodsHiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages, including Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers.

