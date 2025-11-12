True North and Blue‑Band Partner to Deliver AI‑Powered Intelligent Infrastructure and Secure Edge Intelligence to Cities

True North and Blue‑Band Partner to Deliver AI‑Powered Intelligent Infrastructure while Bringing Secure Edge Intelligence to Cities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North Software Solutions, LLC and Blue-Band, LLC announce a strategic partnership to modernize municipal and transportation infrastructure through real‑time, AI‑powered intelligence. The collaboration combines Blue‑Band’s Integrator‑AI™ edge compute platform with True North’s digital twin and operational dashboard, delivering new Data‑as‑a‑Service (DaaS) solutions. The partnership enables cities to securely harness streaming data from across their infrastructure, transforming it into actionable insights that enhance mobility, safety, and efficiency. Municipalities and Commercial customers can expect seamless interoperability, real‑time visibility, and cross‑system intelligence across utilities, mobility, and public safety infrastructure. This joint solution fuses IoT, sensor, and traffic data into a unified intelligent infrastructure layer, allowing cities to see, understand, and act instantly.True North + Blue-Band help cities, utilities, higher education, and building owners gather, contextualize, and interpret vast amounts of data they generate daily. From public safety and energy efficiency to data fusion and workflow automation, True North delivers automation of urban life, empowering municipalities to make data-driven decisions that improve the livability, workability and sustainability within their community. The True North operational dashboard/digital twin solution delivers real-time, insights from IoT sensors, cameras, and other municipal assets providing a range of capabilities to manage, secure, analyze, and visualize assets in support of city modernization initiatives.Blue-Band, a leader in edge intelligence and computing, delivers V2X solutions to address the intersection of physical infrastructure and real-time data around urban mobility and intelligent transportation. Blue-Band is expanding their presence in the intelligent infrastructure space by enabling data services across a secure environment for municipalities as well as other verticals. Blue-Band is known for delivering technology solutions designed to optimize urban mobility, including traffic signal actuation, smart parking, travel time reporting, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) data collection.“Integrator‑AI™ moves infrastructure beyond connectivity, it creates intelligence,” said Kevin Yorke, CEO of Blue‑Band. “By securely fusing multi‑sensor data at the edge, we orchestrate raw inputs into Smart Data that powers V2X and autonomous‑ready systems. Together with True North, we’re redefining how cities think about operational data.”“Our team is dedicated to leveraging and fusing existing data into something unique and operationally insightful to support urban modernization and efficiencies,” states Bill Pugh, Co-Founder of True North Software Solutions. “We deliver visualization insights with trust, transparency, and traceability to empower municipalities, and other verticals including cities, utilities, and infrastructure owners; taking any data to actionable levels to act quickly or autonomously.”The partnership will resolve typical issues with…- Siloed Data Sources: Independent dashboards create operational silos where each system (Public Wi-Fi, Traffic/First responders, cameras, IoT sensors) operate in isolation.- Timing Misalignment: Each solution typically operates on different refresh rates. Wi-Fi systems might update every few seconds, traffic monitoring may be timing based, and camera feeds in real-time- Limited Correlation Capabilities: Cross-system analysis requires manual data export/import processes or custom integrations. For example, power outages with traffic patterns require operators to manually overlay data from both systems, introducing delays and potential human error in critical decision-making scenarios.Together, True North and Blue‑Band are empowering the next generation of connected infrastructure, where cities don’t just collect data, they act on it.###About True North Software Solutions, LLCTrue North Software Solutions is headquartered in the heart of Texas, where innovation thrives, and ideas take flight with a new force emerging. True North, a name that evokes images of steadfast guidance and unwavering direction, is a company unlike any other. True North is more than a data service, a software provider, a digital twin builder, or an AI developer. We are a team of passionate changemakers, driven by a singular vision: to empower cities, utilities, and municipalities with the tools and technologies they need to build a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit https://yourtruenorth.io About Blue-BandBlue-Band is a U.S.-based software and R&D company specializing in edge intelligence for transportation infrastructure. Its flagship platform, Integrator-AI™, acts as the orchestration and analytics hub for next-generation intersections, fusing data from multiple sensors and controllers to deliver automation, performance measures, and V2X support, all securely at the edge. Learn more at http://www.Blue-Band.net

