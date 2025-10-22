Compass Intelligence Recognizes Industry Leaders in the 2025 IoT Innovator Awards

2025 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

Innovation Spotlight: Compass Intelligence Unveils 24 IoT Award Company and Organization Recipients for 2025

Each recipient exemplifies how IoT is not just transforming technology, but reshaping industries, driving intelligence, and improving how we live and work.” — Stephanie Atkinson, CompassIntel

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Intelligence proudly announces the winners of the 8th Annual IoT Innovator Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation shaping the future of connected technology. As business momentum accelerates across industries, IoT continues to lead the way in driving automation, intelligence, and transformative progress. Each fall, Compass Intelligence honors the top companies, products, platforms, and solutions that are redefining what’s possible in IoT. This year, 21 standout organizations and companies earned recognition across multiple categories for their groundbreaking contributions, along with three additional honorees acknowledged for exceptional achievements in IoT solutions, products, and services awarded directly by CompassIntel.The 2025 IoT Innovator award recipients include the following companies and organizations (in alphabetical order): AGCO Corporation, AISVision 365 by ASUS, Atrius | Acuity Inc., AT&T and Ericsson, Cox Automotive, emnify, floLIVE, GrowSphere by Orbia Netafim, HiveMQ, Inrix, KORE, Lenovo Smart Energy Efficiency Solution, Mission Critical IoT, ObjectSpectrum, Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series, QualiZeal, QNX, SIMATIC IOT2000 by Siemens, Singtel, Skylo, SmartThings by Samsung, SUEZ, Tatsoft, Vodafone, Wiliot.“The 8th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards celebrate the brilliant IoT solutions that continue to push the boundaries of innovation. Each recipient exemplifies how IoT is not just transforming technology, but reshaping industries, driving intelligence, and improving how we live and work,” shares Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. “This year’s honorees represent the very best of what IoT has to offer — bold leadership, advanced technology, and a vision for a smarter, more connected world. Compass Intelligence is proud to recognize these companies for their dedication to innovation, excellence, and the future of connected intelligence.”The 2025 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award recipients are as follows:• IoT Innovator in Utility & Water Metering: Vodafone and SUEZ• IoT Innovator in Facilities/Building Management: Atrius | Acuity Inc.• IoT Innovator in Agriculture & Farming: GrowSphere by Orbia Netafim• IoT Innovator in IoT Device Security: QualiZeal• IoT Innovator in Driverless Vehicles: QNX• IoT Innovator in Retail & Customer Experiences: Mission Critical IoT• IoT Innovator in Smart Roads: Inrix• IoT Innovator in Intelligent Transportation: Singtel• IoT Innovator in Energy Management: Lenovo Smart Energy Efficiency Solution• IoT Innovator in Public Safety: ObjectSpectrum• IoT Innovator in Home Automation: SmartThings by Samsung• IoT Innovator in Agriculture Fleet Management: AGCO Corporation• IoT Innovator in Auto Dealership Management: Cox Automotive• IoT Innovator in Trucking Fleet Management: HiveMQ• IoT Innovator-IoT for Good: floLIVE• IoT Innovator in Machine Vision Technologies: AISVision 365 by ASUS• IoT Innovator in IoT Chipset Technologies: Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series• IoT Innovator in Medical Devices: KORE• IoT Innovator in Aviation/Airport: emnify• IoT Innovator in Colleges/Universities: SIMATIC IOT2000 by Siemens• IoT Innovator in Asset Monitoring: TatsoftCompass Intelligence selected recipients are as follows:• IoT Innovator in Ambient IoT Leadership: Wiliot• IoT Innovator in IoT Commercialization Leadership: AT&T and Ericsson• IoT Innovator in Satellite IoT Connectivity: SkyloFor more information about Compass Intelligence, please visit iotinnovatorawards.com _____________________About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator AwardsThe 8th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Compass Intelligence has been recognizing companies for more than 13 years, after initially launching the A-List in M2M Awards back in 2012. The Innovator award categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence also recognizes startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies annually that have made an impact to the market and demonstrate superior innovation to elevate IoT.Note: Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

