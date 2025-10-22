CompassIntel Honors emnify with The 2025 IoT Innovator Award for Aviation Connectivity Excellence

2025 IoT Innovator emnify

Compass Intelligence Recognizes emnify for Pioneering Zero-Touch Consumer eSIM Provisioning for Aviation Connectivity Management

Our Consumer eSIM profile provisioning technology enables enterprises like Discover Airlines to connect and manage mission-critical devices instantly - securely and at scale.” — Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder of emnify

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- emnify , the leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider, has been honored with the 2025 IoT Innovator Award for Aviation Connectivity Excellence by Compass Intelligence . The award recognizes emnify’s groundbreaking achievement in enabling zero-touch Consumer eSIM profile provisioning in collaboration with Discover Airlines, setting a new standard for smart aviation connectivity.By deploying large-scale zero-touch Consumer eSIM provisioning via Mobile Device Management (MDM), emnify has empowered Discover Airlines to seamlessly manage and activate crew device connectivity across its fleet. This pioneering solution simplifies the onboarding process, eliminates manual configuration, and ensures secure, real-time connectivity for pilots and crews, enhancing both operational efficiency and user experience.“This award is a recognition of our team’s relentless focus on simplifying global IoT connectivity,” said Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder of emnify. “Our Consumer eSIM profile provisioning technology enables enterprises like Discover Airlines to connect and manage mission-critical devices instantly - securely and at scale. We’re proud to be setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency and innovation in aviation.”Discover Airlines has experienced significant improvements thanks to emnify’s solution, including reduced IT workload, faster device activation times, and enhanced user satisfaction. “By partnering with emnify, we gained instant, scalable connectivity that drastically reduces operational complexity when deploying, enhances security and optimizes costs - ensuring our pilots always have access to mission-critical applications, no matter where they fly,” said Jonas Becker, EFB Administrator at Discover Airlines.The 2025 IoT Innovator Award adds to emnify’s recent industry accolades, including the eSIM Provider of the Year – MVNOs World Awards 2025 and the Platinum Winner for Consumer eSIM Management Platform Innovation – Juniper Research 2025, further reinforcing its position as a leader in IoT-enabled aviation solutions.“Compass Intelligence is proud to spotlight emnify’s outstanding achievements in aviation connectivity,” said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. “Their zero-touch eSIM profile provisioning is a game-changer, driving operational excellence and setting a powerful example for the broader IoT ecosystem.” emnify’s advancements signify a major leap forward for the aviation sector and the global IoT industry. By enabling frictionless device onboarding and secure connectivity at scale, emnify is helping airlines and enterprises embrace digital transformation and deliver enhanced services to their customers worldwide.________________________________About emnifyemnify is a global innovator in IoT connectivity, enabling secure, scalable, and reliable mobile data solutions for enterprises across industries. With a cloud-native platform and advanced eSIM capabilities, emnify empowers organizations to connect, manage, and automate IoT devices anywhere in the world.About Compass IntelligenceCompass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries. The 8th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.compassintel.com or https://iotinnovatorawards.com/

