Laura Bianchi, Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt, Honored as a 2025 Women Achiever by the Arizona Capitol Times

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Capitol Times has named attorney Laura Bianchi to its distinguished list of Women Achievers of Arizona 2025, recognizing her exceptional leadership, commitment, and impact in driving positive change.Bianchi is the Co-Founding Partner of Bianchi & Brandt, a Scottsdale-based law firm providing strategic counsel and legal expertise to innovative companies operating in complex and highly regulated industries across the country.The Women Achievers of Arizona Award recognition celebrates women who excel in their professions and who actively contribute to advancing their organizations, communities, and the state of Arizona. The award was formally presented at the Women Achievers of Arizona 2025 luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among such extraordinary women who are leading with purpose and creating lasting change,” said Bianchi. “This award is more than a personal milestone, it’s a reminder of the responsibility and privilege we have to keep challenging limits, opening doors and redefining what leadership looks like for the next generation of women.”The event was hosted by the Arizona Capitol Times and brought together prominent leaders, policymakers, business executives, and community change makers.###About Bianchi & Brandt:Bianchi & Brandt is a Scottsdale-based law firm providing legal and strategic counsel to clients in highly regulated industries. With deep expertise in business law, regulatory compliance, risk management, receiverships, real estate, labor and employment and commercial litigation, the firm helps clients navigate complex legal landscapes and achieve sustainable, long-term growth with confidence.Founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, respected attorneys and strategic advisors with more than two decades of experience guiding clients in complex and highly regulated sectors, Bianchi & Brandt has been recognized with multiple honors, including AZ Big Media’s 2025 Top Cannabis Law Firm and consecutive Top Law Firm nominations by Benzinga and The Emjays.Bianchi has received the Bronze StevieAward and was named a Top 100 Lawyer and a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Both Bianchi & Brandt were also recognized as 2025 Most Influential Executives of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Brandt was additionally named Marijuana Venture Magazine’s 40 Under 40.For information, click www.bianchibrandt.com , call 480-531-1800, or visit 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, in Scottsdale.

