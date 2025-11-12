StrongMinds Named an Action for Women's Health Awardee

This award from Action for Women’s Health demonstrates the importance of mental health care to gender equity, resilience, and progress.” — Sean Mayberry

KAMPALA, UGANDA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrongMinds , a global nonprofit that treats depression among women in Africa, is one of 80+ organizations awarded funding through Action for Women's Health, a $250 million global open call to support organizations working to improve women’s mental and physical health around the world. Awardees received between $1 million and $5 million in funding.This award reflects growing recognition that mental health is essential to overall wellbeing, and that StrongMinds' evidence-based, community-led model offers an effective path to care for millions of women and girls across Africa."StrongMinds envisions a world where every woman has access to the mental health care she needs," said StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry. "This award from Action for Women’s Health demonstrates the importance of mental health care to gender equity, resilience, and progress."StrongMinds' community-led approach trains lay people to deliver group talk therapy in schools, communities, refugee settlements, and prisons. To date, the organization has reached over 1.4 million people with depression, with 75 percent of those treated reporting full recovery. Their results show that addressing depression transforms women's lives, strengthens families, and supports community resilience."This moment is a launchpad, not a finish line," added Mayberry. "It empowers us to deepen our presence in Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, and beyond, serving millions of women who would otherwise have no access to mental health care."StrongMinds continues to partner with governments and communities across Africa to embed depression treatment into schools, primary care, and humanitarian programs, ensuring that more women and families can access the care they deserve.For more information about the Action for Women's Health open call, visit https://leverforchange.org/open-calls/action-for-womens-health About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds partners with governments to treat depression in sub-Saharan Africa. Our evidence-based group talk therapy model, based on interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year, the majority of whom are women and girls. Learn more at strongminds.org.Media Contact:Roger NokesRoger@strongminds.org

