East Africa Unites to Strengthen Community Mental Health Systems

KAMPALA, NEW JERSEY, UGANDA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government, civil society, faith-based, private-sector, and development leaders from across East Africa met in Kampala, Uganda, on October 22–23, 2025, for the East African Mental Health Summit, where they issued the Kampala Call to Action—a regional appeal urging countries and partners to prioritize, develop, fund, and implement community mental health integration.Across East Africa, millions of people live with untreated mental health conditions due to stigma, limited funding, and a shortage of services. The Kampala Call to Action asks for governments and partners to change this by integrating mental health into primary health care, schools, workplaces, and humanitarian programs—ensuring support reaches people where they live, learn, and work.The Call to Action outlines 8 shared priorities for governments and partners, including: integrating mental health into primary healthcare; strengthening mental health-focused policy, financing, and governance mechanisms; championing mental health in education and youth development; mobilizing community-led mental health initiatives; integrating mental health into crisis response; prioritizing workplace mental health; harnessing digital health and innovation; and decolonizing and destigmatizing mental health in East Africa.“Delivering last mile mental health services is not strongly harmonized in existing laws, policies and strategies for health at country and regional levels,” said Vincent Mujune, the StrongMinds Uganda Country Director.The East African Mental Health Summit marked a turning point in how the region approaches mental well-being—moving from fragmented efforts toward coordinated, community-driven action. The Kampala Call to Action will guide future collaboration among governments, health systems, and civil society to ensure mental health is recognized not as a luxury, but as a foundation for development and resilience across East Africa.“The path to good mental health for all begins in the policies, environments, and systems we shape together,” added Mujune. “It begins with commitments to change the conditions that harm mental health.”About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds partners with governments to treat depression in sub-Saharan Africa. Our evidence-based group talk therapy model, based on interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year. For more information, please visit strongminds.org.

