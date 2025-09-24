Uganda and Zambia Ministers Highlight Community-Based Mental Health at UN Event

This partnership between governments and civil society is proof of what’s possible when collaboration drives change.” — Vincent Mujune, StrongMinds Uganda

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 24, StrongMinds hosted a high-level event at the Permanent Mission of Uganda to the United Nations, bringing together health leaders from Uganda and Zambia alongside global partners to showcase how community-based approaches are transforming mental health care in Africa.The discussion came as the UN General Assembly prepares to adopt a political declaration on non-communicable diseases and mental health, committing member states to shift resources from institutions to primary and community-based services.Uganda’s Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, underscored her country’s progress in aligning mental health services with international standards:“Delivery of mental health is guided by national policies and ministry-specific policies, including the Uganda Mental Health Act, which aims to align mental health services in Uganda to international standards.”Vincent Mujune, Country Director of StrongMinds Uganda, highlighted the impact of a six-week, group talk therapy model co-implemented with the Government of Uganda:“StrongMinds has treated over one million people for depression since 2014. All of our clients see reductions in their depression symptoms, and 74% of clients on average are depression free after therapy ends.”Sean Mayberry, CEO of StrongMinds, emphasized the scale and impact of the organization’s work:“We have now reached 1.2 million clients directly with depression treatment. When you add to that the 4.5 million people that are family members of those we have treated and the millions we have reached with psycho-education about depression, we have improved millions and millions of lives. That’s really incredible. And the key to our success has been the close collaboration with the governments of Uganda and Zambia.”The StrongMinds model—delivered by trained community health workers—has expanded access to care in schools, refugee settlements, prisons, and primary health systems, offering a blueprint for other countries. Panelists also emphasized the importance of investing in health workers and equipping them with tools like the World Health Organization’s mhGAP program to improve diagnosis and treatment at the community level.The event featured remarks from Hon. Dr. Elijah J. Muchima, Minister of Health of Zambia, who shared national progress on scaling mental health, and Lucero Andaluz Llerena, representing the Global Mental Health Action Network and perspectives from Peru. Dr. Hafsa Lukwata, Assistant Commissioner for Mental Health at Uganda’s Ministry of Health, and moderator Faith Nassozi Kyateka of United for Global Mental Health, further emphasized the global momentum to move beyond institutions toward rights-based, community-rooted care.“This partnership between governments and civil society is proof of what’s possible when collaboration drives change,” said Mujune.About StrongMindsStrongMinds is a non-profit organization scaling free, group talk therapy to treat depression across Africa. Since 2014, StrongMinds has reached more than 1.2 million people directly with treatment, while improving the lives of millions more through its ripple effects. Learn more at www.strongminds.org

