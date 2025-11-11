Pioneers Medical Center Earns Four 2026 Healthgrades Awards

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

The Meeker-based hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades for their excellent surgical outcomes on a variety of joint replacement procedures.

We’re thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards from Healthgrades.” — Liz Sellers

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center is proud to announce that it has received four 2026 awards from Healthgrades, the #1 site used by Americans to search for doctors and hospitals. Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) was recognized with awards for America’s 100 Best Joint Replacement Hospitals and Joint Replacement Excellence. The latter award places PMC in the top 10% nationwide for joint replacement. In addition, the hospital received a five-star rating from Healthgrades for total hip replacement and total knee replacement. These achievements affirm Pioneers Medical Center’s status as a premier destination for joint replacement care and underscore the organization’s longstanding commitment to excellent patient care.

“We’re thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious awards from Healthgrades,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of PMC. “Our entire staff is committed to raising the bar for healthcare in our rural community and achieving exceptional patient outcomes commensurate with the best hospitals in the country. It’s incredibly gratifying to see the hard work of our team recognized by an industry leading organization such as Healthgrades.”

While these awards have been bestowed on Pioneers Medical Center, they also belong to the hospital’s orthopedics clinic, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics (CAO). Since opening in 2020, CAO has been providing high-quality orthopedics care to residents throughout Colorado’s Western Slope. With a staff consisting of board-certified, fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine physicians, CAO has been able to deliver outcomes that have consistently been recognized with prestigious Healthgrades awards each year since 2023.

These awards are based solely on patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top hospitals in key specialty areas, including joint replacement. Healthgrades provides objective performance measurements that make it easy for patients to identify the top hospitals for their procedure or condition.

“Healthgrades’ specialty awards identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs,” said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize Pioneers Medical Center for its consistently superior outcomes in key service areas, including joint replacement surgery.”

Consumers can visit Healthgrades’ Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies the top-performing hospitals for specialty care. You can also view the complete 2026 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology here.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.