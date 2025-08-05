Tony’s Market Brings Back Beloved Chile Roast with Local Farms and New Flavors

Tony's Market

Live Roasting Events Return August 16 to Celebrate Colorado’s Chile Season

The Chile Roast is one of our favorite traditions. It’s a way for us to support our local farm partners and invite the community to enjoy these seasonal favorites at their peak.” — Alec Rosacci

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony’s Market is firing up the roasters once again for its highly anticipated annual Chile Roast series. This year’s celebration kicks off Friday, August 16 at the Dry Creek location, with events rotating between Tony’s stores every weekend through September 6. The series features Hatch and Pueblo green chiles from local farms, live roasting in-store, and a lineup of chile-inspired foods.

“The Chile Roast is one of our favorite traditions,” said Alec Rosacci, Produce Buyer at Tony’s Market. “It’s a way for us to support our local farm partners and invite the community to enjoy these seasonal favorites at their peak.”

Tony’s will roast chiles on-site and offer them by the quart, half roasted bushels, whole roasted bushels, and whole unroasted bushels. Customers can expect early-season Hatch chiles from New Mexico at the first two events on August 16 (Dry Creek) and August 23 (Bowles Village). Pueblo chiles from Southern Colorado will join the lineup starting August 30 (Castle Pines) and September 6 (Dry Creek).

In addition to fresh chiles, the market is featuring chile-inspired specialties like green chile pork chops, sausages, salmon cakes, ceviche, twice-baked potatoes, cornbread, and salsa. Live demos and sampling will accompany the events.

Live Chile Roast Event Schedule

• Aug. 16 – Dry Creek Market (Hatch only)

• Aug. 23 – Bowles Village Market (Hatch only)

• Aug. 30 – Castle Pines Market (Hatch & Pueblo)

• Sept. 6 – Dry Creek Market (Hatch & Pueblo)

Event Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

“These roasts are a great way to celebrate local flavor and get a taste of something fresh off the fire,” said Stefan Kosmicki, Lead Buyer.

The events are open to the public and family friendly. Early arrival is encouraged for the best selection of chiles.

About Tony’s Market

Tony’s Market is a family-owned Colorado grocer specializing in high-quality meats, fresh produce, chef-prepared meals, and local products. Founded in 1978, Tony’s market locations are in Castle Pines, Littleton (Bowles), and Centennial (Dry Creek). Learn more at TonysMarket.com.

Press Contact:

Steph Keliiholokai, Marketing Manager, Tony’s Market

steph@tonysmarket.com

720-232-6629 (direct cell)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.