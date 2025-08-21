Colorado Native Dr. Joshua Mares Joins the Colorado Advanced Orthopedics Team

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO

Dr. Mares’ specialized expertise in hip and knee reconstruction enhances the patient services provided by the Western Slope’s premier orthopedics clinic.

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEEKER, CO – August 20, 2025 – Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine (CAO) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joshua Mares to its distinguished team of fellowship-trained specialists. A Colorado native, Dr. Mares specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction, with advanced expertise in complex joint replacement surgeries. His practice emphasizes a patient-centered, relationship-driven approach that prioritizes both surgical excellence and the overall wellness of each individual.

“At Pioneers Medical Center, we continuously strive to elevate care for our rural Colorado communities. Dr. Mares’s arrival strengthens our commitment to providing advanced orthopedic services right here at home. His expertise and dedication align perfectly with our mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality care,” said Liz Sellers, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneers Medical Center.

Dr. Mares completed his fellowship in adult reconstruction at Ortho San Antonio, following a five-year orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Colorado, where he served as chief resident. He earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Colorado College.

“We’re proud to welcome Dr. Mares to the CAO team. His exceptional training, deep Colorado roots, and genuine commitment to personalized care make him an ideal addition to our practice,” said Dr. Kevin Borchard, Chief Surgical Officer at CAO. “Dr. Mares brings not only advanced surgical expertise but also a passion for treating the whole patient. That philosophy is at the heart of everything we do here.”

Dr. Mares was raised in several communities across the state, including Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Sedalia, Fort Morgan, and Castle Rock. He brings a personal connection to the people and places he serves. His upbringing and early experiences instilled the values of hard work, perseverance, and craftsmanship, which guide his work as a surgeon today.

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics remains committed to delivering exceptional patient care to rural communities on the Western Slope. With the addition of Dr. Mares, CAO continues to strengthen its mission of bringing advanced orthopedic expertise and compassionate care to the people of northwest Colorado.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mares, visit https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com

