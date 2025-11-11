Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Named Top Franchise for Veterans for Eighth Consecutive Year by Entrepreneur Magazine

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning has once again been recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans. Since 2020, nearly 20% of new franchise owners entering the Oxi Fresh system have been veterans.

Our nation’s veterans exemplify leadership, integrity, and a strong work ethic—qualities that align perfectly with the Oxi Fresh franchise model.” — Jonathan Barnett, Founder & CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation’s greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, has once again been recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

This honor marks the eighth consecutive year that Oxi Fresh has earned a place on the coveted list—a distinction reserved for only 150 brands nationwide that go above and beyond in offering incentives, support, and opportunities to help U.S. military veterans become successful franchise owners.

“We’re incredibly honored to once again be recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans,” said Oxi Fresh founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett. “Our nation’s veterans exemplify leadership, integrity, and a strong work ethic—qualities that align perfectly with the Oxi Fresh franchise model. We’re proud to provide opportunities that empower them to build successful businesses and continue making a positive impact in their communities.”

Since 2020, nearly 20% of new franchise owners entering the Oxi Fresh system have been veterans.

HOW ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE SELECTED THE TOP FRANCHISES FOR VETERANS

This year, nearly 500 companies applied to be considered for Entrepreneur’s annual ranking of the top franchises for veterans. To determine the top 150 from that pool, Entrepreneur evaluated their systems based on several factors, including the incentives they offer veterans (such as franchise fee discounts), how many of their units are owned by veterans, whether they offer any franchise giveaways or contests for veterans, and more. The ranking also took into account each company’s 2025 Franchise 500 score, based on an analysis of 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

“If you want to see what the perfect franchisee looks like, just go find a military veteran,” Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer has previously noted. “These are organized, diligent, solutions-oriented leaders who understand how to work within and execute systems. It’s no wonder that so many franchises offer incentives to attract veterans, and we’re thrilled to highlight the top brands that do it.”

Veterans make up about 6.1% of the adult American population, or 15.8 million people. According to the International Franchise Association, they account for around 14% of all franchisees. Put those together, and it means that Veterans are nearly three times as likely to own a franchise as non-Veterans.

WHY VETERANS THRIVE WITH OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANING

“Veterans possess the leadership skills, determination, and mission-oriented mindset that make them strong franchise owners,” said Barnett. “Oxi Fresh’s franchise system is built to complement those traits, providing a clear structure for pursuing growth while rewarding initiative and local service.”

To help them get started, Oxi Fresh proudly offers a 10% discount on the initial franchise fee to all qualified veterans and their spouses. This initiative reflects the brand’s commitment to honoring their service and helping them build a secure, rewarding future.

Beyond financial incentives, Oxi Fresh provides an exceptional support system and low-overhead business model. Franchisees benefit from powerful tools such as Oxi Fresh’s proprietary CRM software, national Scheduling Center, robust digital marketing programs, and comprehensive training and support from a dedicated corporate team. Together, these resources allow franchise owners to focus on growth, customer service, and community impact.

“Recognizing and empowering veterans isn’t just a once-a-year gesture for Oxi Fresh—it’s a guiding principle for the brand,” added Barnett. “Entrepreneurship can be a powerful path forward for Veterans, offering independence, purpose, and the potential for long-term financial achievement. By supporting veterans through franchising opportunities, we aim to give back to those who’ve already given so much to their communities and country. On Veterans Day and beyond, Oxi Fresh is proud to stand with our veterans.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.