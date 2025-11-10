New Study from Health and Wellness Franchise EMS To You Reveals Which U.S. States Work Out the Most—and the Least

New study reveals which states are leading the pack—and which are lagging behind—when it comes to working out, staying active, and meeting national exercise guidelines.

Rankings are based on findings in four key categories—Aerobic Activity, Strength Training, Overall Exercise Participation, and Combined Physical Activity Index.

Some of these results may align with what you’d expect—but others are bound to surprise you.” — Vanessa Barnett, Founder of EMS To You

DENVER, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wondered which U.S. states are the most dedicated to their fitness routines—and which could use a little extra motivation? A new study from the fitness experts at EMS To You, a burgeoning health and wellness franchise revolutionizing fitness through electrical muscle stimulation technology, reveals which states are leading the pack—and which are lagging behind—when it comes to working out, staying active, and meeting national exercise guidelines.

The results are based on analyzed health data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), which surveys hundreds of thousands of adults each year about their physical activity habits.

Each state was ranked based on their aerobic activity, their muscle strengthening activity, their participation in any form of exercise, and whether they met overall federal exercise guidelines.

Here’s some more information about each of the four key categories included in the study:

- AEROBIC ACTIVITY: This metric captures the percentage of people in each state who participated in at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week.

- STRENGTH TRAINING: This metric captures the percentage of people who participated in muscle strengthening exercises at least two times per week.

- OVERALL EXERCISE PARTICIPATION: This metric captures the percentage of people in each state who participated in at least some physical activity in the past month.

- COMBINED PHYSICAL ACTIVITY INDEX: This metric captures the percentage of people who met federal guidelines for aerobic activity as well as muscle strengthening activity (see above).

“Our findings paint a fascinating picture of America’s fitness habits—highlighting where residents are most likely to hit the gym, take a run, or lift weights, and where physical activity levels fall below national guidelines,” said EMS To You founder Vanessa Barnett. “By looking at how different states perform in these core areas, we can better understand how geography, lifestyle, and local culture influence fitness habits across the country. Some of these results may align with what you’d expect—but others are bound to surprise you.”

WHICH U.S. STATES WORK OUT THE MOST?

It should come as no surprise that the five states that work out the most share an abundance of opportunities for outdoor recreation. They include:

#1 Colorado

#2 Utah

#3 Montana

#4 Alaska

#5 Vermont

WHICH U.S. STATES WORK OUT THE LEAST?

According to the study, the states that work out the least include:

#46 Pennsylvania

#47 Oklahoma

#48 Mississippi

#49 West Virginia

#50 Kentucky

ABOUT EMS TO YOU

Founded in 2024 by Denver-based mompreneur Vanessa Barnett, EMS To You is a cutting-edge mobile health and wellness franchise revolutionizing fitness through Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology. Bringing results-driven, celebrity-approved EMS training directly to clients’ doorsteps, EMS To You offers a convenient and effective way to achieve fitness goals in just 20 minutes. Today, the burgeoning franchise operates multiple territories across Colorado and Massachusetts, and is seeking to expand its national footprint with as many as 50 additional territories over the next year.

