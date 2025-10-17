Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Highlights Importance of Dryer Vent Cleaning During Fire Prevention Month

One of the most overlooked fire hazards in the home is the dryer vent.

National franchise shares five important tips for minimizing dryer-related fires and keeping families and their homes safe and sound.

Between some common-sense best practices and professional dryer vent cleaning services, homeowners can minimize the hazards in their homes and help their families and properties stay safe and sound.” — Jonathan Barnett, Founder & CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is National Fire Prevention Month, a time when families are encouraged to review their home safety practices and take proactive steps to protect their loved ones. With that in mind, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, the nation’s leading carpet cleaning franchise with nearly 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is reminding homeowners that one of the most overlooked fire hazards in the home is the dryer vent.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments respond to an average of nearly 16,000 home structure fires involving dryers or washing machines each year—with 92% of those fires involving dryers. Many of those fires led to injury, property damage, and even death. And the leading cause of dryer-related fires? Failure to clean.

“When debris builds up in your dryer vent, hot air can struggle to escape the dryer, which can make the machine overheat. Combine that overheating with an excess of highly flammable lint, and you’ve got a dangerous fire hazard in your home,” said Herb George, Captain of the Training Division at the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District. “In my more than 45 years of experience as a firefighter, I’ve probably seen hundreds of dryer-related fires. Keeping your dryer vent clean and clear is a simple, straightforward way to reduce your home’s fire risk.”

Oxi Fresh founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett added, “Between some common-sense best practices and professional dryer vent cleaning services, homeowners can minimize the hazards in their homes and help their families and properties stay safe and sound.”

Here are some best tips for minimizing the risk of dryer-related fires in your home:

1) REGULAR DIY DRYER VENT CLEANING: Always clean the lint trap after every load and never operate the dryer without the lint filter in place. Most lint can be removed by hand, but occasional scrubbing with warm water and a brush may be needed for buildup. Regularly check and clean the inside of your dryer drum, the vent area, and the surrounding floor to remove any lint, dust, or flammable debris.

2) PROFESSIONAL DRYER VENT CLEANING AND INSPECTION: While DIY cleaning is important for fire safety, nothing matches the thoroughness of a professional dryer vent cleaning from a trusted provider like Oxi Fresh. Using advanced tools, such services remove lint and debris from hard-to-reach areas, improving airflow, boosting dryer efficiency, and reducing fire risk.

3) DON'T OVERLOAD THE DRYER: Every year, dryer fires start because people overfill their dryers with too many clothes at once. Small loads dry more efficiently, and excessively large loads can cause your dryer to overheat.

4) MAKE SURE YOUR OUTDOOR VENT EXHAUST IS WORKING CORRECTLY: When your dryer is running, the outdoor vent flaps at the end of your vent’s exhaust should be opening as air flows through the flaps. Check those vent flaps from time to time to make sure they’re working properly. If they’re not, it’s likely because your vents are dirty and air flow is restricted—suggesting it’s time for a cleaning.

5) BE MINDFUL OF WHEN YOU RUN YOUR DRYER: Don’t start your dryer and then head out of the house or take a nap. If your dryer’s running, you should stay home—and awake—so you’re there if things do take a turn for the worse.

ADDITIONAL FIRE PREVENTION TIPS FOR THE HOME

In addition to keeping your dryer vent clean, there are several other important fire prevention tips to follow. These simple precautions, combined with regular dryer vent maintenance, can go a long way in reducing the risk of a fire in your home:

1) INSTALL AND MAINTAIN SMOKE ALARMS: Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside each bedroom, and outside sleeping areas. Test them monthly to ensure they’re working properly and replace batteries at least once a year (or immediately if the alarm begins to chirp).

2) KEEP FLAMMABLE ITEMS AWAY FROM HEAT SOURCES: Flammable materials like curtains, paper, cleaning products, and clothing should always be kept at a safe distance from stoves, space heaters, radiators, and candles. Even a small amount of heat can cause these items to ignite.

3) NEVER LEAVE COOKING UNATTENDED: Stay in the kitchen when you’re frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave, turn off the burner. Cooking fires are a leading cause of home fires, and most can be prevented simply by staying attentive.

4) KEEP FIRE EXTINGUISHERS HANDY: Place a fire extinguisher in easily accessible locations, such as the kitchen, laundry room, and garage. Make sure everyone in the household knows where they are and how to use them properly.

5) CREATE A FIRE ESCAPE PLAN: Develop a home fire escape plan and review it regularly with all members of your household. Make sure everyone knows two ways out of every room and establish a safe meeting point outside. Practice fire drills at least twice a year.

“Fire prevention starts with awareness and small, consistent actions,” added George. “By taking care of your dryer vents and other simple safety steps, families can protect their homes and enjoy greater peace of mind.”

