MODE Modern Aromas Illuminates Life+Leisure with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Stephanie Basham Shares the Art of Natural, Luxurious Home Fragrances in Exclusive Segment Airing on WE TV on November 23, 2025

We’re captivated by MODE Modern Aromas’ ability to weave elegance and sustainability into every product.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MODE Modern Aromas , a trailblazer in eco-conscious, luxury home fragrances , will be featured on the acclaimed lifestyle series Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment Stephanie Basham, Founder and CEO of MODE, unveils the brand’s mission to transform homes with sophisticated, toxin-free candles and fragrances. The episode will air on WE TV n November 23, 2025 at 7:30am EST, offering viewers an inspiring look at how MODE blends elegance, sustainability, and emotional connection.Founded in 2019 by Stephanie Basham, MODE Modern Aromas emerged from her 25-year career in interior design, where she recognized the need for high-quality, natural alternatives to synthetic home fragrance products. MODE’s handcrafted candles and upcoming perfume oils are made in small batches, using toxin-free, natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Each custom fragrance blend is designed to evoke tranquility and sophistication, resonating with fragrance lovers aged 30 and up who seek luxury and sustainability in their self-care rituals.During the Life+Leisure interview, Basham shares how her design expertise shapes MODE’s distinct aesthetic, setting it apart from conventional candle brands. She highlights the brand’s meticulous small-batch production process and its commitment to environmental protection and displaced individuals through nonprofit partnerships. The segment also teases MODE’s upcoming perfume oils, designed for on-the-go fragrance, and exciting future initiatives that align with the brand’s philosophy of fostering emotional connections through scent.“We’re captivated by MODE Modern Aromas’ ability to weave elegance and sustainability into every product,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Stephanie’s vision for creating fragrances that uplift both homes and hearts is a perfect fit for Life+Leisure, and we know our viewers will be inspired by her story of passion and purpose.”The episode delves into a memorable partnership for MODE’s Signature fragrance blends, showcasing how these collaborations reflect the brand’s mission to elevate everyday moments. Stephanie has worked with several companies to help them curate their own brand fragrances for their work environments as well as to gift their clients. Basham discusses the philosophy behind MODE’s name—a nod to a state of mind that prioritizes emotional resonance—and how it shapes the brand’s offerings and customer experience.“We’re thrilled to feature MODE Modern Aromas, a company that’s redefining home fragrance with authenticity and eco-conscious innovation,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure. “Stephanie’s journey from interior design to crafting meaningful, sustainable products embodies the kind of inspiring storytelling our audience loves.”Viewers can tune in to WE TV on November 23, 2025 at 7:30am EST to explore MODE’s vision for natural luxury and learn how to bring its enchanting fragrances into their homes and workplaces. For a limited time, use promo code Rancic15 to enjoy 15% off your entire order at www.MODEmodernaromas.com See the full interview here: https://vimeo.com/1131496833/9132df7cea?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci About MODE Modern AromasFounded in 2019 by Stephanie Basham, MODE Modern Aromas crafts natural, toxin-free candles and fragrances that blend luxury with sustainability. Inspired by Basham’s interior design expertise, MODE’s small-batch products feature custom fragrance blends and eco-friendly packaging, designed to evoke elegance and emotional connection for fragrance lovers aged 30 and up. Committed to giving back, MODE supports nonprofits focused on environmental protection and displaced individuals. Discover more at www.MODEmodernaromas.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

