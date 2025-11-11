INFORM Joins Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud

INFORM Commits to Increasing Industry-Wide Fraud Awareness.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- $3.1 billion lost to fraud. Those were the total losses calculated in Occupational Fraud 2024: A Report to the Nations , the latest report from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), which analyzed 1,921 occupational fraud cases. The seriousness of the global fraud problem is why INFORM announced that it will be participating in International Fraud Awareness Week , Nov. 16–22, 2025, as an official supporter to promote anti-fraud awareness and education. The movement, commonly known as Fraud Week, champions the need to proactively fight fraud and help safeguard business and investments from the growing fraud problem.INFORM joins hundreds of organizations who have partnered with the ACFE, the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education, for the yearly Fraud Week campaign. During Fraud Week, official supporters will engage in various activities, including hosting fraud awareness training for employees and the community, conducting employee surveys to assess levels of fraud awareness within their organization, posting articles on company websites and in newsletters and teaming up with local media to highlight the problem of fraud. INFORM is supporting the campaign week on LinkedIn with an extensive program of knowledge sharing and practical tips on fraud prevention.“Given the increasing diversity and sophistication of modern fraud schemes, International Fraud Awareness Week is an important initiative to raise awareness of fraud prevention worldwide,” says Roy Prayikulam, Senior Vice President of Risk & Fraud at INFORM. "As a leading provider of fraud prevention solutions, INFORM supports companies worldwide in detecting fraud early and minimizing damage. Our participation in Fraud Awareness Week underscores our commitment to raising awareness and working with other organizations to send a clear message against fraud."ACFE president John Gill, J.D., CFE, said that the support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness. “Fraud is an issue that unfortunately affects people from all walks of life around the world and it takes many forms,” said Gill.“Whether it’s a trusted employee stealing from a small business, or organized rings of fraudsters targeting seniors in our community, most people know someone who’s been victimized by fraud. That’s why it’s so important for organizations to join in this fight together to raise awareness during this week. It is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing it and educating people is the first step.”For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, visit FraudWeek.com.About the Association of Certified Fraud ExaminersBased in Austin, Texas, the ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with more than 95,000 members, the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. For more information, visit ACFE.com.About INFORMINFORM is a global pioneer in the field of AI-powered optimization of business processes and intelligent decision-making. This makes the company a leader in providing smart, Hybrid AI-powered fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions. With RiskShield they offer a multi-channel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities, minimizing losses and optimizing efficiencies using advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive rule management controls. More than 1,000 active customers worldwide benefit from using AI-powered optimization solutions by INFORM in industries such as finance, telecommunication, insurance, aviation, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. INFORM employs over 1,000 staff from more than 40 nations. www.inform-software.com Press ContactHannah KuckCorporate Communications ManagerINFORM GmbHTel.: +49 (0)2408 9456 - 1243E-Mail: pressoffice@inform-software.comInformation about ACFEStefanie HallgrenAssociation of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)Tel.: +1 (512) 276-8167E-mail: PR@ACFE.com

