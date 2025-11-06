CEO Financial Services Carol O'Neil to Speak at The Founders Summit 2025

Achieve Financial Well-Being With A Personal Touch Carol O'Neil: Unlocking Exponential Growth Through Strategic Financial Resilience at The Founders Summit.

Fractional CFO Carol O'Neil Arms Founders with Financial Strategies for Exponential Growth at The Founders Summit

Our mission is simple: Offload the entire financial-operational burden. This frees founders to dedicate 100% of their focus on sales, product, and the grand vision they set out to build.” — Carol O'Neil , President of CEO Financial Services

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO Financial Services , provider of outsourced services to solve business challenges, is proud to announce that its CEO, Carol O’Neil, will share her expertise on strategic financial leadership at The Founders Summit 2025 in South Florida. Carol will join a C-Level panel on November 7th to show high-growth founders how to transform their business finances from a costly operational hurdle into a powerful, scalable tool.The panel, "C-Level Panel: Bridging Leadership, Systems, and Growth," will take place on November 7th from 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Moderated by Sam Ghanem, Fractional CMO & Founder of SG INK, O’Neil will be joined by Philip Smoak (Founder, ScaledGrowth.io) and Sean M. Mathews (Founder, Main Street Operator). O'Neil will serve as the financial authority, providing attendees with actionable insights on compliance, risk mitigation, and cash flow optimization.“Founders often leave millions on the table simply because their financial infrastructure is focused on survival, not scale. My goal is to stop the operational bleed—the wasted time on compliance, the missed tax opportunities, the unpredictable cash flow—so that businesses can dedicate 100% of their energy to building up their business. At the Summit, we’ll dive into the systems that truly fuel strategic growth,” said Carol O’Neil, Founder of CEO Financial Services.Outsourced Financial Leadership - A Path to Profitability and ResilienceAs an outsourced, executive-level financial extension for startups, small-to-medium-sized companies, and family-owned businesses, CEO Financial Services provides strategic, on-demand financial and HR leadership and enables clients to:• Mitigate Risk & Ensure Compliance: Expert management of tax requirements, business regulations, and employee laws to prevent costly penalties and legal issues.• Improve Revenue Generation: Outsourcing high-level financial tasks allows owners to dedicate time to core, revenue-building activities.• Maintain Efficiency: Comprehensive financial reporting, forecasting, and robust internal controls injected directly into operations for long-term resilience.Join growth-minded founders, investors, and high-performing entrepreneurs at The Founders Summit 2025, November 7–8, 2025, for elite education, curated connections, and high-energy founder culture. Secure your spot at and register About CEO Financial ServicesCEO Financial Services is an expert provider of strategic financial guidance for small to medium-sized businesses, start-ups, and family-owned businesses. With a focus on tailored solutions and exceptional service, CEO Financial Services empowers businesses to achieve their financial goals and objectives. For more information, visit https://ceofinancialservices.com

