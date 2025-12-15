Atlanta Institute for Entrepreneurship Invites INFORM CEO to Join its Membership Roster

The Global Leader in Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based optimization software solutions Justin Newell, CEO of INFORM North America

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Newell, CEO of INFORM North America, a software technology leader and expert in AI-driven decision intelligence, has been invited to participate in The Institute for Entrepreneurship’s CEO Roundtable Program, an exclusive community of CEOs dedicated to growing themselves and investing in others.INFORM, a global leader in advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based optimization software solutions, announces that its North American CEO, Justin Newell, has been invited to serve as a member of The Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Institute was founded in 2010 and is comprised of Atlanta’s most growth-minded CEOs. With membership capped at 100, these CEOs meet for one full day per month to tap into the collective wisdom of the group, solve the toughest issues in entrepreneurship, and hold each other accountable to what’s most important in terms of growth. Most importantly, though, The Institute and its members are devoted to the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, working together to support the many programs and opportunities that The Institute offers growth-minded students aged 12-25.The Institute is focused on the exchange of ideas and perspectives in dynamic learning environments via interactive workshops, thought leadership events, seminars, retreats, and research through peer groups, to bring together collective knowledge and best thinking in entrepreneurship.“Justin will be a very strategic asset to our membership team as he brings deep expertise, particularly in the area of how AI solutions are driving transformation in business and personal growth opportunities,” said Chris Hanks, founder of the Institute “His participation will help engage business and student leaders to embrace new ways of approaching and overcoming challenges to become more productive and fulfilled in their work,” he added.“I am extremely excited to have been invited to join this energized group,” said Justin Newell. “INFORM has a long history of participating with global organizations that influence the success of business endeavors, particularly students as they begin to acquire the knowledge to reach their dreams of entrepreneurship in their jobs, or in the development of their own businesses. The Institute also embraces not-for-profit groups, many of which can benefit greatly from guidance and best practices,” he added. “I look forward to collective knowledge-sharing, especially when it comes to the advantages AI will continue to bring in the transformation of business processes.”About INFORMINFORM develops software systems to improve decision-making in industrial and logistics operations and in financial services for risk, fraud, and compliance. Founded in 1969, we serve over 1,000 active customers worldwide as a trusted partner. Rooted in decades of experience in AI and operations research, we combine scientific rigor with practical industry expertise. Our Process AI approach bridges human expertise and machine intelligence to turn data into actionable guidance and integrate with existing processes, creating a durable operational advantage while respecting data privacy and ethical standards. INFORM supports organizations in mastering complex operations and using AI as a natural, trusted part of their business.Press ContactsAlexander Jatscha-ZeltTel.: +49 (0) 151-17159-505Sabine WalterTel.: +49 (0) 2408-9456-1233Corporate CommunicationsE-Mail: pressoffice@inform-software.comLiam ScottRipple Effect Communications for INFORMTel: +1 617 536 8887Email: Liam@rippleeffectpr.com

