True Classic Redefines Everyday Apparel on Life+Leisure with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

True Classic on Life+Leisure

Sawako Yamauchi Tully Shares the Vision for Perfect Fit and Purpose-Driven Fashion in Exclusive Segment Airing on WE TV on November 23, 2025

True Classic’s story of blending quality, affordability, and heart is exactly what Life+Leisure is all about and we’re thrilled to share their journey with our audience” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Classic , a global lifestyle apparel brand celebrated for its perfect fit and purpose-driven mission, will be featured on the popular lifestyle series Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, Sawako Yamauchi Tully, Head of Product Merchandising and Production at True Classic, discusses how the brand has grown from a single perfect men’s t-shirt to serving over 5 million customers across 182 countries. The episode will air on WE TV on November 23, 2025 at 7:30am, showcasing True Classic’s commitment to delivering comfort, confidence, and accessibility for all.Founded in 2018 with a mission to create the ultimate men’s t-shirt, True Classic has evolved into a powerhouse offering premium apparel for men, women, and kids. Known for its high-quality fabrics, meticulous sewing, and accessible pricing, the brand resonates with a diverse audience, including dads, working-class individuals, and underserved shoppers. True Classic’s impressive growth—reaching $100 million in revenue in just two years without outside investors—has been fueled by relatable content and strategic partnerships with major retailers like Amazon, Kohl’s, and Costco. The brand’s compassionate ethos is evident in its donation of over $10 million to causes aligned with its values.During the Life+Leisure interview, Tully shares how her expertise in merchandising and product development shaped True Classic’s expansion, particularly the women’s line, which took three years to perfect. She highlights standout products like the classic tees and the new women’s and kids’ collections, all designed to deliver on the brand’s “Look Good, Feel Good” promise. Tully also discusses True Classic’s authentic and bold approach to connecting with customers and exciting plans for new styles and initiatives to further expand its reach.“True Classic’s story of blending quality, affordability, and heart is exactly what Life+Leisure is all about,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Sawako’s passion for creating apparel that empowers everyone to feel confident and comfortable is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to share their journey with our audience.”“We’re excited to feature True Classic, a brand that’s redefining apparel with authenticity and purpose,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure. “The Brand’s dedication to crafting products that resonate with such a wide audience while giving back to meaningful causes perfectly aligns with our mission to highlight businesses that uplift everyday life.”Tune in to WE TV on November 23, 2025 at 7:30am EST to discover how True Classic is transforming the apparel industry with its focus on fit, comfort, and compassion. Viewers can explore True Classic’s collections online or at major retailers like Amazon, Kohl’s, and Costco.Watch the full feature story here: https://vimeo.com/1132488823/09aacbe9e0?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci About True ClassicFounded in 2018, True Classic is a global lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to creating premium, perfectly fitting clothing for men, women, and kids. Serving over 5 million customers in 182 countries, True Classic combines high-quality fabrics, meticulous craftsmanship, and accessible pricing to deliver comfort and confidence. With partnerships at Amazon, Kohl’s, and Costco, and over $10 million donated to meaningful causes, True Classic embodies its “Look Good, Feel Good” mission. Learn more at www.trueclassic.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

