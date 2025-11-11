TESCO Renames Nighthawk Division to TESCO AMI Solutions, Advancing Smart Grid and AMI Leadership

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO Zero Infrastructure AMI Solutions TESCO AMI Meter

The rebrand integrates Nighthawk’s AMI systems into TESCO’s portfolio, expanding US-engineered smart grid innovation and simplifying metering for utilities.

By bringing advanced AMI technology fully under the TESCO name, we’re empowering utilities to modernize their grids with trusted, American-made solutions engineered right here in Bristol, Pennsylvania” — Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCOMetering, the trusted name in utility metering solutions since 1904, today announced that it is renaming its Nighthawk business unit to TESCO AMI Solutions. The new name reflects the division’s full integration within TESCO’s U.S. manufacturing and engineering operations in Bristol, Pennsylvania, and reinforces the company’s commitment to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and smart grid innovation that help utilities deliver accurate, reliable, and efficient power to customers worldwide.Unifying AMI Expertise Under One Trusted American BrandThe Nighthawk business—long recognized for its innovation in mesh-cellular AMI communications—is now unified under the TESCO Metering brand as TESCO AMI Solutions. This strategic rebranding aligns TESCO’s entire portfolio under one trusted name, serving utilities across metering laboratories, field testing, and advanced communications.TESCO AMI Solutions will continue to design, engineer, and support industry-leading platforms including: Adaptiv™ AMI System – A zero-infrastructure smart grid solution combining cellular and mesh networking for scalable, self-healing communication without costly gateways or collectors. Fiber Hub – A high-speed fiber-mesh node engineered for utilities using fiber backhaul to enable real-time metering and data aggregation. DirectConnect™ – A secure, plug-and-play LTE device that integrates seamlessly with existing metering systems such as ItronMV-90 and AclaraMeterMate, ensuring interoperability and future readiness.Empowering Utilities with Smarter, Simpler AMI DeploymentThe transition to TESCO AMI Solutions strengthens TESCO’s position as a comprehensive partner to electric, water, and gas utilities, combining proven metering reliability with next-generation AMI connectivity.TESCO AMI Solutions enables utilities to:• Deploy AMI rapidly without building traditional network infrastructure• Gain real-time operational visibility with outage alerts, voltage monitoring, and predictive analytics• Enhance customer satisfaction through accurate usage insight and faster restoration• Integrate seamlessly with both legacy and next-generation systems using open standards and secure communication protocols“Renaming Nighthawk to TESCO AMI Solutions reflects both our heritage and our future,” said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. “We’ve been synonymous with metering accuracy for more than 120 years. By bringing advanced AMI technology fully under the TESCO name, we’re empowering utilities to modernize their grids with trusted, American-made solutions engineered right here in Bristol, Pennsylvania.”Continuity, Confidence, and CommitmentExisting Nighthawk customers will experience no interruption in service or support. All warranties, contracts, and product roadmaps remain in place under the TESCO AMI Solutions name. The division’s engineering and customer-support teams, based in Bristol, PA, will continue providing the same technical expertise and responsiveness that utility professionals have relied on for decades.Made in America. Trusted Worldwide.From its TESCO Grundy Clocktower headquarters in Bristol, Pennsylvania, TESCO Metering designs, engineers, and manufactures all its products in the USA. The company’s vertically integrated operations, ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certifications, and more than a century of innovation make TESCO the benchmark for reliability across metering laboratories, field applications, and AMI systems.With the introduction of TESCO AMI Solutions, the company continues to advance its purpose: empowering electric utilities to deliver safe, accurate, and reliable power.About TESCO MeteringSince 1904, TESCOMetering has been the trusted leader in American-made metering equipment and custom utility products for the electric utility industry. With over a century of engineering innovation, TESCO designs and manufactures precision meter testing instruments, field test kits, and smart grid metering solutions that ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance across today’s evolving energy infrastructure.From our ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certified facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, TESCO proudly builds all products in the US, supporting domestic manufacturing, short lead times, and superior quality control. Our U.S.-manufactured metering systems serve utilities across North America, including meter test boards, burden sets, EVSE testers, optical probes, and custom field-testing equipment engineered for precision and durability.TESCO’s portfolio spans lab-grade testing setups, rugged field kits, and AMI test solutions designed to meet the demands of modern smart grid environments. What sets TESCO apart is our close collaboration with utility engineers, meter shop managers, and field technicians—developing custom metering tools that solve real-world challenges, improve safety, and streamline operations.Beyond products, TESCO is deeply committed to metering education and industry training. Our annual TESCOOL event and support of regional meter schools reflect our dedication to advancing utility expertise and maintaining technical excellence across the metering community.With generations of trust, TESCO Metering continues to lead in custom utility solutions, American-made metering equipment, and dependable technical support. Contact us to learn how TESCO’s precision utility instruments can improve accuracy, safety, and efficiency for your metering operations.Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.For more information, visit www.tescometering.com or contact curt.weber@tescometering.com.###

About TESCO Metering (The Eastern Specialty Company)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.