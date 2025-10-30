TESCO® CEO Tom Lawton and NEMA President Debra Phillips Discuss Tariffs on the Manufacturing Matters Podcast

TESCO Metering Logo Tom Lawton - President and CEO of TESCO Metering

Manufacturing Matters episode explores Make It American™, supply chain challenges, tariffs, and U.S. innovation in manufacturing and metering.

The Make It American™ program recognizes our long-standing commitment to building high-quality, reliable products here at home...” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO - TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCOMetering is proud to share that Tom Lawton, President and CEO, recently appeared on the Manufacturing Matters Podcast with host Winn Hardin, alongside Debra Phillips, President and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), to highlight the Make It American™ program and the evolving impacts of tariffs on the U.S. manufacturing sector.In this episode of Manufacturing Matters, Winn Hardin speaks with Debra Phillips from NEMA and Tom Lawton of TESCO Metering about the effects of tariffs on American markets. The discussion explores how both large and small enterprises are navigating supply chain challenges that began during the pandemic and continue amid new tariff negotiations between global markets. The guests also discuss NEMA’s new Make It American™ program, which helps companies quantify and certify the percentage of each product manufactured in the United States—a key factor for regulatory compliance and eligibility in U.S. government–funded projects.During the conversation, Tom highlighted TESCO’s U.S. manufacturing base, its broad portfolio of metering solutions, and the strategic value of domestic production in mitigating supply chain disruptions. He also addressed how recent policies and economic shifts are reshaping manufacturing competitiveness and creating opportunities for utilities and customers seeking trusted, American-made solutions.“U.S. manufacturing has always been at the heart of TESCO’s identity,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering. “The Make It American™ program recognizes our long-standing commitment to building high-quality, reliable products here at home — supporting supply chain resiliency, local jobs, and innovation that directly benefits our customers.”TESCO is honored to contribute to this important conversation on strengthening U.S. manufacturing, fostering supply chain resilience, and advancing innovation in the metering industry through programs like Make It American™.The podcast can be accessed on TESCO Metering's homepage: https://www.tescometering.com/ About TESCOMeteringSince 1904, TESCO Metering has been the trusted leader in custom utility products and American-made metering equipment for the electric utility industry. With over a century of innovation, TESCO continues to provide specialized metering solutions that help utilities ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance across the evolving energy grid.TESCO proudly manufactures all of its custom utility products at our ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certified facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania. From this historic location, we serve electric utilities across North America with tailored utility equipment including meter test boards, field testing kits, burden sets, EVSE testers, and optical tools. Our US-manufactured utility equipment ensures short lead times, tight quality control, and precision-engineered performance.From lab-grade testing setups to rugged field kits, our American-made metering equipment meets the demands of modern grid environments with unmatched durability and accuracy.What sets TESCO apart is our hands-on collaboration with utility professionals. We work closely with engineers, meter shop managers, and field techs to design custom utility products that solve real-world challenges—from field testing to streamlined shop operations. Whether you need transformer-rated enclosures, meter calibration services, or AMI test solutions, TESCO delivers purpose-built tools that perform.TESCO is also committed to metering education. Our annual TESCOOL training event and our support of regional meter schools highlight our dedication to industry learning and technical excellence.With generations of trust, TESCO continues to lead with custom utility products, American-made metering equipment, and dependable technical support. Contact us to see how our tailored utility equipment can improve accuracy, safety, and efficiency for your utility team.Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

Manufacturing Matters Podcast: Episode 117 – Debra Phillips from NEMA and Tom Lawton of TESCO Metering

