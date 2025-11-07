TESCO’s Ohio Facility Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Operational Excellence

TESCO Metering Logo

The certification underscores TESCO’s investment in U.S. manufacturing excellence, advanced process control, and continuous improvement across all operations.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our customers’ confidence that TESCO delivers products built to the highest quality standards — every component, every time.” — Joe Perillo, Vice President - Remote Manufacturing of TESCO Metering

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Metering is proud to announce that its Brackin facility in Canton, Ohio has successfully passed its ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit with zero nonconformances, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, precision, and continuous improvement.Over the past two days, the audit was conducted by Lead Auditor Bikram Kamboj from DEKRA, in collaboration with the TESCO Quality and Brackin Operations Teams — including Ed Otte, Jacqueline Sundheim, Carson Scaccetti, Dan Fischer, Teresa Turner, Michele Brackin, Matt Bacorn, and Kevin Drouhard.The achievement caps a 13-month journey to build and implement a robust quality management system designed to not only meet ISO standards but also strengthen the foundation of TESCO’s culture of quality, process control, and operational discipline.“This accomplishment reflects the dedication and craftsmanship of our Brackin team,” said Joe Perillo, Vice President - Remote Manufacturing of TESCO Metering. “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification reinforces our customers’ confidence that TESCO delivers products built to the highest quality standards — every component, every time.”Precision Fabrication & Manufacturing ExcellenceTESCO Brackin provides full-service metal fabrication, specializing in precision sheet metal and structural components for electrical, utility, and industrial applications. Combining decades of expertise with advanced manufacturing technology, the Brackin team delivers consistent quality, reliable lead times, and scalable production to meet evolving customer needs.Core Capabilities Include:• Sheet Metal Fabrication: Cutting, forming, punching, and welding of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel components.• Powder Coating & Finishing: In-house finishing system ensuring color consistency, corrosion resistance, and durable performance.• Assembly & Integration: Skilled assembly of enclosures, brackets, and subassemblies to customer specifications.• Prototyping & Low-Volume Production: Rapid turnaround for design validation and short-run production.• High-Volume Production: Automated processes and standardized work instructions ensure scalability and repeatability.• Custom Enclosures & Boxes: Precision-built electrical and utility enclosures meeting UL-quality standards.• Machining & Tooling Support: Light machining, drilling, and tapping for completed part assemblies.Expanding Across IndustriesWith ISO 9001:2015 certification and an expanding manufacturing footprint, TESCO Brackin is positioned to serve not only the Electrical and Utility Equipment sector but also emerging markets in:• Industrial Manufacturing• Transportation and Infrastructure• Commercial Enclosures and OEM ComponentsAbout ISO 9001:2015 CertificationISO 9001:2015 is the globally recognized standard for quality management systems, ensuring organizations demonstrate consistent processes, effective quality control, and a focus on customer satisfaction. For TESCO Brackin, this certification validates the company’s commitment to excellence, reliability, and continuous improvement in every product it fabricates.About TESCO MeteringSince 1904, TESCO Metering has been the trusted leader in custom utility products and American-made metering equipment for the electric utility industry. With over a century of innovation, TESCO continues to provide specialized metering solutions that help utilities ensure accuracy, reliability, and compliance across the evolving energy grid.TESCO proudly manufactures all of its custom utility products at our ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 certified facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania. From this historic location, we serve electric utilities across North America with tailored utility equipment including meter test boards, field testing kits, burden sets, EVSE testers, and optical tools. Our US-manufactured utility equipment ensures short lead times, tight quality control, and precision-engineered performance.From lab-grade testing setups to rugged field kits, our American-made metering equipment meets the demands of modern grid environments with unmatched durability and accuracy.What sets TESCO apart is our hands-on collaboration with utility professionals. We work closely with engineers, meter shop managers, and field techs to design custom utility products that solve real-world challenges—from field testing to streamlined shop operations. Whether you need transformer-rated enclosures, meter calibration services, or AMI test solutions, TESCO delivers purpose-built tools that perform.TESCO is also committed to metering education. Our annual TESCOOL training event and our support of regional meter schools highlight our dedication to industry learning and technical excellence.With generations of trust, TESCO continues to lead with custom utility products, American-made metering equipment, and dependable technical support. Contact us to see how our tailored utility equipment can improve accuracy, safety, and efficiency for your utility team.Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.

TESCO Metering

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.