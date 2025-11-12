Impel Announces Strategic Investment in Automotive Ventures Fund II to Accelerate Next-Generation AutoTech Innovation

Partnership reinforces Impel’s industry leadership and ongoing commitment to driving industry-wide transformation through early-stage automotive technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel, the global leader in AI solutions for the automotive industry, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Automotive Ventures Mobility Fund II, the early-stage autotech fund managed by Automotive Ventures. The investment underscores Impel’s role at the forefront of automotive innovation, supporting startup technologies that enhance productivity, improve the customer and employee experience, and accelerate transformation across the automotive retail ecosystem.Automotive Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments across the mobility and automotive technology landscape. Led by General Partner Steve Greenfield, who brings over 25 years of automotive technology experience and has overseen more than $1 billion in automotive-tech acquisitions, the firm focuses on key themes including connectivity, AI and robotics, the evolution of auto commerce, urban mobility, new energy solutions, and industrial technology.“We are thrilled to welcome Impel as an investor in Mobility Fund II,” said Steve Greenfield, General Partner at Automotive Ventures. “Impel’s leadership in enterprise automotive retail AI and their global scale make them an ideal strategic partner for our mission. Their deep industry expertise and commitment to advancing technology that drives meaningful outcomes for dealers, OEMs, and consumers will help us identify, fund, and accelerate the most promising innovations in the autotech space. Together, we’re not just investing in startups, we’re shaping the future of how vehicles are sold, serviced, and experienced.”With this partnership, Impel brings to the fund its deep automotive retail expertise, global deployment across thousands of dealerships, and enterprise-grade vertical AI capabilities. For the fund’s startups and portfolio companies, this means access to real-world scale, integration opportunities, and a partner committed to advancing transformative, measurable outcomes for the industry.Michael Quigley, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Impel, added: “Our investment in Automotive Ventures Mobility Fund II reflects our belief that meaningful transformation in automotive retail will be powered by early-stage innovation. We’re committed to supporting the ecosystem that enables dealers, OEMs, and technology partners to thrive together. By investing in the next wave of auto tech entrepreneurs, we’re helping to accelerate progress across the entire industry—raising the standard for performance, customer experience, and employee engagement. Partnering with Steve and the Automotive Ventures team gives us a front-row seat to the innovations that will redefine our industry and the opportunity to actively help bring them to life.”This investment aligns with Impel’s broader strategic focus: not only serving as the Automotive AI Operating System of choice for dealers and OEMs today, but actively cultivating an ecosystem of innovation that will define the future of automotive retail and help the industry move forward together.About ImpelImpel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered more than 40 billion shopper interactions, influencing over $9 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai About Automotive VenturesAutomotive Ventures is the preeminent early-stage mobility-focused venture capital firm, investing in transformative technologies across the automotive and mobility ecosystem. Founded by Steve Greenfield, the firm draws on decades of automotive-tech and retail-technology experience to identify startup companies with the potential to redefine the future of mobility and retail. Visit automotiveventures.com for more details

