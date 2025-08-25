Impel Named AI Company of the Year at 2025 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

Impel Wins AI Company of The Year, Gold Stevie Award for Technological Excellence

Automotive AI leader recognized for groundbreaking technology and industry-first platform purpose-built to deliver enterprise-grade results at scale

This is a powerful validation of our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering AI that doesn't just automate tasks, but fundamentally transforms the way the automotive industry operates.” — Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel , the global leader in AI solutions for the automotive industry, today announced it has been honored with the Gold StevieAward for Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. This prestigious recognition highlights Impel's leadership in developing and deploying an industry-leading vertical AI Operating System that delivers tangible business outcomes for automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and retailers worldwide.Impel was named AI Company of the Year in recognition of its pioneering approach to enterprise AI. Unlike generalized solutions, Impel's Automotive AI Operating System is an end-to-end omnichannel platform that integrates with OEM and dealer tech stacks to connect marketing, sales, and service workflows. By leveraging domain-specific AI models and an industry-first RAG (retrieval augmented generation) system, the platform ensures accuracy and brand compliance while driving customer engagement, conversion, and retention across the entire customer lifecycle.The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2025 awards were judged by a panel of more than 200 executives worldwide.“This is a powerful validation of our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering AI that doesn't just automate tasks, but fundamentally transforms the way the automotive industry operates,” said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. “Our purpose is to give dealers and OEMs the keys to thrive in a rapidly changing market, and this award affirms that our technology is a proven, trusted, and impactful solution. We are incredibly proud of our team for this achievement and for leading the charge in delivering intelligent, effective, and secure enterprise-grade AI.”Impel’s Automotive AI Operating System was engineered from the ground up to address the unique requirements of automotive retailers and manufacturers. By combining the latest foundation large language models with highly specialized vertical AI models and industry-specific data, Impel’s platform provides the most effective conversational experience and lifecycle management solution on the market. The Company’s dealer-specific Knowledge Bank and Agentic AI capabilities enable retailers to deliver brand-compliant interactions that drive meaningful business outcomes. By engaging and converting customers at every stage of their journey—from initial marketing contact and webchat through sales, service, and repurchase—Impel's technology boosts productivity, increases profitability, and enhances customer lifetime value.Founded in 2002, the highly selective Stevie Awards recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide across all industries and sectors. Stevie Award judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Award judging process each year.About ImpelImpel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 35 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $8 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.