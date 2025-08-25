Impel Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Impel Named Among the 50 Fastest-Growing AI Companies in America in Inc. 5000

Automotive AI leader recognized among the 50 fastest-growing AI companies nationwide

This recognition validates the trust our customers and partners place in Impel to transform the way the industry connects with consumers across the entire automotive lifecycle.” — Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel , the global leader in AI solutions for the automotive industry, announced today that it has been ranked among the 50 fastest-growing AI companies in the country. Impel’s inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America reflects its rapid growth and expanding leadership position at the intersection of artificial intelligence and automotive retail.The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private businesses, celebrating innovation, performance, and market impact across industries. Impel’s recognition reflects the accelerating adoption of its Automotive AI Operating System, a fully integrated, enterprise-grade platform that helps automotive OEMs, dealer groups, and retailers deliver individualized, unified, and brand-compliant customer experiences at scale.“This recognition validates the trust our customers and partners place in Impel to transform the way the industry connects with consumers across the entire automotive lifecycle,” said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. “Our growth is driven by a simple but powerful commitment: to deliver AI that makes automotive retailers more productive, customers more engaged, and the entire industry more resilient. Being named among the fastest-growing AI companies in America is a testament to our team and to the measurable results our platform delivers every day.”Impel’s Automotive AI Operating System was purpose-built to meet the complex needs of auto retailers and manufacturers. The platform leverages a powerful blend of cutting-edge technology, foundation LLMs, proprietary verticalized AI models, and rich customer data to deliver the most effective conversational and lifecycle management solution on the market. With Impel’s dealer-specific Knowledge Bank and Agentic AI capabilities, retailers can deploy brand-compliant AI agents that are precisely aligned with their business objectives while unifying the customer journey. By engaging and converting customers at every stage—from the first marketing touchpoint to sales, service, and repurchase—Impel's technology directly enhances retailer productivity, profitability, and customer lifetime value.About ImpelImpel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 35 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $8 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.