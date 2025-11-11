Laser Skincare by Melinda Celebrates Grand Opening with ‘Glow for the Holidays’ Event

Join Laser Skincare by Melinda as we celebrate our Grand Opening: Glow for the Holidays! Enjoy an evening of beauty, light bites, bubbly, glamorous goody bags, and over $10,000 in raffle giveaways.

This celebration is a thank-you to our clients and a warm welcome to the community.” — Melinda McAlees

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser Skincare by Melinda is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Clearwater location with a festive “Glow for the Holidays” celebration on Thursday, November 13, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 600 Lakeview Rd, Suite D. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of beauty, relaxation, and community featuring light snacks, bubbly, glamorous goody bags, and over $10,000 in raffle giveaways.The Grand Opening marks the official debut of Laser Skincare by Melinda’s new space, designed to offer cutting-edge laser and aesthetic treatments in a welcoming, boutique environment. The event will include exclusive event-only specials, live demonstrations, and opportunities to meet the expert providers and connect with local brand representatives from Candela, Cartessa, Merz, and Revance, as well as partners Aurivita, Carolyn Lomicka, Master Injector, Revivience, and Nova Vita Woman.“We wanted to create an event that truly reflects what Laser Skincare by Melinda is all about—empowering confidence and helping people look and feel their best,” said Melinda, Founder and Lead Provider. “This celebration is a thank-you to our clients and a warm welcome to the community.”Event Highlights:Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025Time: 4:00 – 7:00 PMLocation: Laser Skincare by Melinda, 600 Lakeview Rd Suite D, Clearwater, FL 33756Admission: Reserve your spot by purchasing a $20 gift card, redeemable toward event purchases.Guests will enjoy a red-carpet-style experience featuring refreshments, networking, and raffle opportunities valued at over $10,000. Prizes include popular treatments such as microneedling with VAMP, CO₂ CoolPeel, Ultherapy for lift and tightening, injectables including Radiesseand neurotoxin treatments, and wellness services like Myers IV Therapy and B12 packages. Luxury skincare kits from NOON Aesthetics and NEOCUTIS will also be raffled.About Laser Skincare by MelindaLaser Skincare by Melinda specializes in advanced skin rejuvenation and aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty. With a focus on personalized care, the practice offers state-of-the-art laser technology, injectables, and skincare solutions in a relaxing, client-centered setting.For more information or to reserve your spot for the Grand Opening event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-our-grand-opening-glow-for-the-holidays-tickets-1963543490437?aff=oddtdtcreator or scan the QR code on the event flyer.

