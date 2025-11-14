Dr. Greenberg Expands NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin Services to Madison Through Stoughton Hospital Satellite Clinic

Dr. Jared S. Greenberg, MD Dr. Greenberg, MD, with Chris Thomas, NP, at Stoughton Hospital Satellite Clinic

Dr. Greenberg brings NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin’s advanced non-surgical spine, joint, & regenerative medicine treatments to Madison via Stoughton Hospital.

I’m truly excited to return to the Madison area - where I began my medical career... regenerative treatment options that reflect the latest innovations in spine and musculoskeletal medicine.” — Dr. Jared S. Greenberg, MD, at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin.

STOUGHTON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin , a nationally recognized leader in spine, pain, and orthopedic care, is expanding access to its advanced treatments with a new satellite clinic at Stoughton Hospital ’s outpatient center, serving patients throughout the Madison / Dane County region. The expansion, led by Jared S. Greenberg, MD , a board-certified, fellowship-trained Interventional Spine specialist, means local patients can now receive the same world-class, non-surgical spine and orthobiologic care previously available only in the Fox Valley.Dr. Greenberg Returns Home to MadisonDr. Greenberg, who began his career in Madison and spent ten years developing a successful spine program at UnityPoint Health – Meriter, is re-establishing his roots in the community he calls home."I’m truly excited to return to the Madison area - where I began my medical career and spent ten wonderful years caring for patients - to once again serve this community I call home. As I'm a provider at The NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin based in Appleton, my practice has now partnered with Stoughton Hospital to bring a satellite office here, allowing me to reconnect with former colleagues and patients, while introducing advanced, non-surgical and regenerative treatment options that reflect the latest innovations in spine and musculoskeletal medicine," said Dr. Jared S. Greenberg, MD, at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin.Specialized Care in Interventional Spine and OrthobiologicsDr. Greenberg is one of the region’s foremost experts in interventional spine medicine, regenerative orthopedics, and non-surgical musculoskeletal care. He is fellowship-trained through the University of Michigan Health System, and completed his medical training at the University of Pennsylvania and University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Greenberg is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R).At NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, Dr. Greenberg emphasizes precise diagnosis and customized treatment, prioritizing conservative, image-guided, and regenerative approaches that stimulate the body’s natural healing response.Services now available at the Madison-area (Stoughton) satellite clinic include:- Comprehensive evaluation and management of spine and joint conditions- Image-guided injections, including epidural steroid, facet joint, diagnostic nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablations, and spinal cord stimulator trials- Orthobiologic treatments, such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), Alpha-2-Macroglobulin (A2M), and microfragmented fat (MFAT) derived tissue therapy- The RegenokineProgram, a proprietary regenerative treatment developed in Germany and available at only a handful of U.S. centersA Pioneer in the RegenokineProgramDr. Greenberg is among only eight physicians in the United States certified to offer The RegenokineProgram, a groundbreaking orthobiologic therapy that uses the patient’s own conditioned serum to reduce inflammation, regenerate tissue, and relieve pain in joints and the spine. This proprietary program—used by elite athletes across major sports leagues—reflects Dr. Greenberg’s commitment to bringing global innovations in non-surgical orthopedics to Wisconsin patients.Clinic Operations in the Madison AreaNeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin–Stoughton satellite is open Monday through Thursday, with Dr. Greenberg seeing patients on Mondays and Tuesdays, supported by Chris Thomas, NP, who manages continuity of care throughout the week. Patients benefit from the collaborative resources of the Appleton headquarters, ensuring access to full-spectrum diagnostic imaging, surgical consultation when needed, and advanced rehabilitation services.Contact InformationFor additional details or to schedule a consultation in the Madison area, contact NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin at (920) 882-8200 or visit www.neurospinewi.com About NeuroSpine Center of WisconsinNeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, based in Appleton, is a leading provider of comprehensive spine and musculoskeletal care. With a multidisciplinary team of specialists in spine surgery, pain management, and physical medicine, the center offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.Conditions treated include spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, arthritis, joint pain, and nerve compression. Through innovative technologies and a patient-centered approach, NeuroSpine continues to redefine the standard of spine and orthopedic care in Wisconsin.Dr. Jared S. Greenberg, MD, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physiatrist specializing in interventional spine medicine, regenerative orthopedics, and orthobiologic procedures. He has been recognized as a Top Doctor and has treated professional, collegiate, and Olympic athletes. Dr. Greenberg is passionate about providing state-of-the-art, non-surgical treatments that reduce pain, restore function, and improve quality of life for his patients.To learn more about Dr. Jared S. Greenberg and the services offered at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, visit https://www.neurospinewi.com/providers/jared-s-greenberg-md/

