Dr. Greenberg Expands NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin Services to Madison Through Stoughton Hospital Satellite Clinic
Dr. Greenberg brings NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin’s advanced non-surgical spine, joint, & regenerative medicine treatments to Madison via Stoughton Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg Returns Home to Madison
Dr. Greenberg, who began his career in Madison and spent ten years developing a successful spine program at UnityPoint Health – Meriter, is re-establishing his roots in the community he calls home.
"I’m truly excited to return to the Madison area - where I began my medical career and spent ten wonderful years caring for patients - to once again serve this community I call home. As I'm a provider at The NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin based in Appleton, my practice has now partnered with Stoughton Hospital to bring a satellite office here, allowing me to reconnect with former colleagues and patients, while introducing advanced, non-surgical and regenerative treatment options that reflect the latest innovations in spine and musculoskeletal medicine," said Dr. Jared S. Greenberg, MD, at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin.
Specialized Care in Interventional Spine and Orthobiologics
Dr. Greenberg is one of the region’s foremost experts in interventional spine medicine, regenerative orthopedics, and non-surgical musculoskeletal care. He is fellowship-trained through the University of Michigan Health System, and completed his medical training at the University of Pennsylvania and University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Greenberg is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R).
At NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, Dr. Greenberg emphasizes precise diagnosis and customized treatment, prioritizing conservative, image-guided, and regenerative approaches that stimulate the body’s natural healing response.
Services now available at the Madison-area (Stoughton) satellite clinic include:
- Comprehensive evaluation and management of spine and joint conditions
- Image-guided injections, including epidural steroid, facet joint, diagnostic nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablations, and spinal cord stimulator trials
- Orthobiologic treatments, such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), Alpha-2-Macroglobulin (A2M), and microfragmented fat (MFAT) derived tissue therapy
- The Regenokine® Program, a proprietary regenerative treatment developed in Germany and available at only a handful of U.S. centers
A Pioneer in the Regenokine® Program
Dr. Greenberg is among only eight physicians in the United States certified to offer The Regenokine® Program, a groundbreaking orthobiologic therapy that uses the patient’s own conditioned serum to reduce inflammation, regenerate tissue, and relieve pain in joints and the spine. This proprietary program—used by elite athletes across major sports leagues—reflects Dr. Greenberg’s commitment to bringing global innovations in non-surgical orthopedics to Wisconsin patients.
Clinic Operations in the Madison Area
NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin–Stoughton satellite is open Monday through Thursday, with Dr. Greenberg seeing patients on Mondays and Tuesdays, supported by Chris Thomas, NP, who manages continuity of care throughout the week. Patients benefit from the collaborative resources of the Appleton headquarters, ensuring access to full-spectrum diagnostic imaging, surgical consultation when needed, and advanced rehabilitation services.
Contact Information
For additional details or to schedule a consultation in the Madison area, contact NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin at (920) 882-8200 or visit www.neurospinewi.com.
About NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin
NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, based in Appleton, is a leading provider of comprehensive spine and musculoskeletal care. With a multidisciplinary team of specialists in spine surgery, pain management, and physical medicine, the center offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.
Conditions treated include spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, arthritis, joint pain, and nerve compression. Through innovative technologies and a patient-centered approach, NeuroSpine continues to redefine the standard of spine and orthopedic care in Wisconsin.
Dr. Jared S. Greenberg, MD, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physiatrist specializing in interventional spine medicine, regenerative orthopedics, and orthobiologic procedures. He has been recognized as a Top Doctor and has treated professional, collegiate, and Olympic athletes. Dr. Greenberg is passionate about providing state-of-the-art, non-surgical treatments that reduce pain, restore function, and improve quality of life for his patients.
To learn more about Dr. Jared S. Greenberg and the services offered at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, visit https://www.neurospinewi.com/providers/jared-s-greenberg-md/
