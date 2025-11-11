Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers Recognized in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers®

As our firm continues to expand throughout Florida, this recognition is a meaningful reflection of our commitment to the communities we serve” — shareholder of the firm

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Lawyers, a trusted global resource for evaluating legal excellence, has recognized Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms . The firm earned a Tier 1 ranking in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in the West Palm Beach region and was also recognized in the Fort Lauderdale region for its work in the same practice area.These rankings reflect strong peer evaluations, professional performance, and consistent outcomes on behalf of injured individuals and their families.“As our firm continues to expand throughout Florida , this recognition is a meaningful reflection of our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Darryl B. Kogan, Founding Shareholder.Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers was founded in 1994 with a mission to advocate for individuals who have been harmed due to negligence. The firm focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, and workers’ compensation claims. For over 30 years, the firm has prioritized client-focused service, strategic case preparation, and results-driven representation.“We are honored to be recognized among the Best Law Firms. It reinforces the work we do every day to stand up for our clients,” added Theodore L. DiSalvo, Founding Shareholder.The Best Law Firmsranking is widely regarded as a mark of distinction, helping individuals identify firms known for professional excellence, integrity, and dedication to client advocacy.About Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury LawyersKogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to representing clients injured due to accidents and negligence. With 13 offices from Miami and Broward County through Palm Beach County, Stuart, the Treasure Coast, and north to Brevard County, as well as across the Tampa and St. Petersburg regions, the firm is committed to providing compassionate guidance and aggressive advocacy to help injured clients seek fair compensation.

