Florida Injury Law Firm, Kogan & DiSalvo, Continues to Bring Awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading injury law firm, Kogan & DiSalvo , P.A., demonstrates its commitment to organizations that contribute to the betterment of our community. With October approaching, the firm is proud to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Given that 1 in 8 women in the United States will be affected by breast cancer during their lifetime, Kogan & DiSalvo aims to raise awareness and encourage proactive action.To show its support, the firm has dedicated this month to highlighting the importance of breast cancer research and screenings by distributing pink ribbon lapel pins to clients. The firm has long been committed to assisting those injured or harmed due to the negligence of others, and this dedication extends to supporting individuals affected by breast cancer.“Raising awareness within our community is where we can make a meaningful difference,” states founding shareholder Darryl B. Kogan . “We understand the physical, emotional, and financial challenges involved, and we want those impacted to know we stand with them.” In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Darryl B. Kogan will be launching an awareness campaign for WFLX throughout October. By shining a light on this crucial issue within our community, we can inspire greater understanding and show our unwavering support for those affected by this challenge.Participating in this global initiative throughout October helps bring attention to the need for breast cancer awareness, screening programs, and research efforts. Our offices in Boca Raton, Plantation, and Stuart have incorporated interactive pink illuminating lights as a visual tribute for the week of October 6th. Promoting awareness through this campaign encourages our communities to take the first step toward early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer.About Kogan & DiSalvoThe premier injury law firm, Kogan & DiSalvo, first opened its doors in 1994, with the mission for justice towards personal injury victims. The firm has now expanded to more than 10 office locations and has grown their expertise into new practice areas of law. Kogan & DiSalvo now provides excellence in the following legal services:- Car and truck accidents- Catastrophic injuries- Slip and fall injuries- Medical malpractice- Workers’ compensation- Mass tortsThey proudly serve the areas of Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, Indian River County, Martin County, St. Lucie County, Hillsborough County, Brevard County, and Pinellas County. This highly experienced and dedicated team of attorneys believe in providing an aggressive approach to the law in order to get favorable results for their clients.

