Kogan & DiSalvo Expands Legal Team with Attorney Alec Zavell at Plantation, Florida Office

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogan & DiSalvo, a leading Florida personal injury law firm, proudly announces the addition of attorney Alec Zavell to its Plantation office. Zavell, an accomplished trial lawyer with a strong background in defending corporations and insurance companies, now brings that unique insight to representing accident victims across South Florida and beyond.

With extensive experience in liability disputes, Zavell leverages his knowledge of insurance defense strategies to strengthen the firm’s ability to fight for justice. His perspective allows him to anticipate how insurance companies approach claims, giving clients of Kogan & DiSalvo a significant advantage in personal injury cases.

A Strong Addition to the Trial Team

“We are committed to selecting attorneys who not only excel in the courtroom but also share our mission of protecting accident victims,” said Darryl B. Kogan, founding shareholder of Kogan & DiSalvo. “Alec’s litigation experience and insight into insurance defense tactics make him a powerful advocate for our clients across Plantation, Broward County, and all of Florida.”

Recognized for Excellence

Zavell’s dedication to his clients is reflected in his professional honors. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star for 2025, a distinction awarded to fewer than five percent of attorneys nationwide. This recognition follows a rigorous peer review process that highlights his impact and commitment to the practice of personal injury law.

Serving Clients Across Florida

By adding Zavell to its team, Kogan & DiSalvo continues to expand its ability to serve communities throughout Florida, offering representation in cases involving:

Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents

Slip and fall and premises liability injuries

Catastrophic injuries and wrongful death

Medical malpractice

Workers’ compensation claims

Mass torts and complex litigation



About Kogan & DiSalvo

Founded in 1994, Kogan & DiSalvo has grown into one of Florida’s most respected personal injury law firms, with offices in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin, Hillsborough, Brevard, and Pinellas Counties. The firm provides aggressive, compassionate legal representation to victims of negligence, helping them secure the justice and compensation they deserve.

