Cortavo Earns High Performer Status in G2 Fall 2025 Reports

Cortavo advances in the IT Outsourcing category and continues its multi-season streak of High Performer honors in G2’s Fall 2025 Reports.

G2 is a platform built on authentic client feedback, and this recognition validates the dedication our team brings to every client relationship.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive Managed IT Services provider, has once again been recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Fall 2025 Reports, marking another milestone in its continued record of excellence and client satisfaction.This season, Cortavo earned High Performer recognition in four key categories: IT Infrastructure Consulting, IT Outsourcing, Managed IT Services and Cloud Consulting.The company also continues to hold the distinguished “Users Love Us” badge, awarded to providers that have collected over 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars or higher.G2, one of the world’s most trusted software and service review platforms, evaluates providers based on client satisfaction and market presence—measuring client feedback, service quality, and consistency across industries. Cortavo has now been recognized as a High Performer for multiple consecutive seasons, including Fall 2024 and Summer 2025 , further cementing its position as a trusted IT partner for small and mid-sized organizations nationwide.Notably, Cortavo also moved up two positions in the IT Outsourcing category this season, underscoring the company’s ongoing growth and client satisfaction.“Being consistently recognized by G2 is a powerful reflection of the trust and confidence our clients place in us,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “G2 is a platform built on authentic client feedback, and this recognition validates the dedication our team brings to every client relationship.”As Cortavo continues to expand its presence across industries such as construction, staffing, and nonprofits, it remains focused on simplifying IT for growing organizations through proactive support, reliable infrastructure, and people-first service.About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, offering comprehensive helpdesk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, and the computer hardware and software essential to managing technology needs.Dedicated to simplifying IT for small U.S.-based organizations by acting as their full-service IT department, Cortavo also empowers midmarket organizations with scalable solutions and advanced services. Through proactive support and reliable infrastructure, Cortavo reduces downtime, boosts productivity, and drives sustainable growth.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo delivers the technology foundation businesses need to thrive and evolve nationwide. For more information, visit www.cortavo.com About G2G2 is a leading business software review platform that empowers businesses to make informed decisions about their software needs. By collecting and verifying customer reviews, G2 offers invaluable insights that help vendors enhance their ratings and visibility within the B2B SaaS market.Buyers can rely on G2 to read genuine user reviews, view user-generated product ratings, and compare various software alternatives. Visit Cortavo on G2

