The Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes Six New Members

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) is excited to welcome six new members, each of whom will add important and unique perspectives to the membership. At its July Board meeting, the Task Force Board approved Chamber Cardio, CommonSpirit Health, COPE Health Solutions, Thyme Care, 86Borders, and the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalition. The Task Force looks forward to collaborating and continuing to drive toward a value-based health care system that improves care for all.“I am delighted to welcome six new organizations to the Task Force membership,” said Todd Van Tol, Task Force Chair and Executive Vice President of Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “These new members share our commitment to advancing value-based care, and I look forward to the insights and expertise they will contribute.”“At Chamber Cardio, we’re driven to improve cardiovascular health for all by helping cardiology teams succeed in a value-based care environment,” said George Aloth, Co-Founder & CEO at Chamber Cardio. “We’re excited to join the Health Care Transformation Task Force and collaborate with like-minded organizations that are advancing payment and care delivery models focused on the right care at the right time.”“Joining the Task Force and advancing value-based care is a natural fit for CommonSpirit Health as we carry out our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve,,” said Derek Novak, System Senior Vice President of Population Health at CommonSpirit Health. “We believe that real transformation comes from aligning care models with community needs, and we look forward to working alongside fellow members to accelerate this shift to value.”“We’re proud to join the Health Care Transformation Task Force in advancing scalable, value-based care models that improve outcomes for patients while supporting sustainable performance for providers and payers,” said Allen Miller, CEO of COPE Health Solutions. “Together with our peers, we’re committed to building a more data-driven, and accountable health care system.”"At Thyme Care, we believe sustainable value-based care requires close alignment of goals and incentives across all stakeholders while keeping the patient's needs at the center,” said Julia Ivanova, Senior Vice President of Growth and Partnerships at Thyme Care. “Our model delivers proactive, personalized cancer care support in partnership with the member's oncologist, enabled by our financial arrangements with payers that prioritize outcomes, quality and savings. By extending clinical teams across all care settings with Thyme Care's high-touch services like navigation, symptom management, and psychosocial support, we help stakeholders align around a shared goal: more human, coordinated, and accountable oncology care. We’re proud to join the Health Care Transformation Task Force to help accelerate this necessary and overdue shift."“Our work is driven by the belief that every individual deserves compassionate, personalized support to achieve their best health,” said Dan McDonald, President, CEO, & Co-Founder of 86Borders. “With our technology-enabled care coordination, we’re honored to join the Task Force and collaborate with leaders who share our commitment to improving outcomes through empathy, innovation, and collaboration.”“Employers and other health care purchasers play a critical role in transforming our health system to deliver greater value and affordability,” said Shawn Gremminger, President & CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. "We share a commitment to fostering healthy, competitive markets where providers of high-quality, reasonably priced care can thrive — and where communities can access the care they need without overpaying.”Established in 2014, the Task Force is a multistakeholder consortium that supports accelerating the pace of transforming the delivery system into one that better pays for value. Representing a diverse set of organizations from various segments of the industry – including providers, payers, purchasers, and patient advocacy organizations – we share a common commitment to transform our respective businesses and clinical models to deliver a health system that achieves equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable person-centered care. We strive to provide a critical mass of policy, operational, and technical support that, when combined with the work being done by CMS and other public and private stakeholders, can increase the momentum of delivery system transformation.TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Chamber Cardio • Charlie Health • Clarify Health • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • COPE Health Solutions • Covera Health • Curana Health • CVS Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • Navvis • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Health • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Thyme Care • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust • 86Borders

