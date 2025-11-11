John Gafford- Real estate mogul, top-20 podcaster, and former contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice releases his debut book

JOHN GAFFORD headshot Escaping the Drift Book

Gafford issues a wake-up call with his long-awaited book Escaping the Drift: How to Make the World Happen For You, Not To You

Once I realized nobody was going to come save me, that’s when I started really saving myself.” — JOHN GAFFORD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on decades of experience building businesses, facing setbacks, and choosing purpose over autopilot, Gafford delivers a blunt, actionable blueprint for readers who feel stuck, complacent, or merely “coasting.” In the new book, Escaping the Drift , Gafford offers:1.) An authentic voice and proven results. He doesn’t theorize—he’s lived the transition from drift to direction and now helps others do the same.2.) A timely message. In a world where many “have it made” on paper—but quietly drift—Gafford tackles the epidemic of “good-enough” living. "Too many men confuse stability with success. They’ve got steady jobs, steady pay-checks, and steady routines. But inside, they’re stuck." - John Gafford , in an essay with The Good Men Project3.) Writing with grit and heart: "Once I realized nobody was going to come save me, that’s when I started really saving myself."Escaping the Drift is a wake-up call wrapped in a challenge. John isn’t here to give you fluffy words or empty motivation. He’s here to rip through the nonsense and show you the cold, hard truth about how to stop drifting through life. The book is perfect for business and entrepreneurship coverage, personal development features, or fatherhood and mentorship angles.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:John Gafford is the founder and CEO of Simply Vegas, one of the largest independently owned real-estate brokerages in the U.S., and host of the top-20 business podcast Escaping the Drift. A former contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice, Gafford is known for his high-performance mindset, sharp wit, and unfiltered take on leadership, success, and self-discipline.Review copies and author interviews available upon request.For review copies or interviews, contact: Lauren Cobello lauren@leveragewithmedia.comABOUT THE BOOKEscaping the Drift: How to Make the World Happen For You, Not To You (Radius Book Group / Simon & Schuster distribution) is a 240-page roadmap to breaking out of “good-enough” and living with intention. Packed with mindset pivots, habit-shifting exercises and real-life stories, it’s designed for anyone ready to reclaim control and move forward with purpose.ISBN: 9798895150771Formats: Hardcover + eBookStop drifting. Start designing. Make the world happen for you—not to you.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.