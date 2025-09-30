Actor and Author Josh Pais Unveils Bold New Book: Lose Your Mind - The Path to Creative Invincibility

Acclaimed actor and teacher flips the self-help world on its head with a radical new approach to fear, creativity, and presence.

Everything you’ve been taught about silencing your inner critic or pushing through fear is backwards. The very things you think disqualify you from greatness are the keys to unlocking it.” — Josh Pais

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Pais , the celebrated actor (TMNT, Netflix’s A Man in Full, Joker, Ray Donovan) and founder of the renowned Committed Impulse training, has one request: stop trying to “fix” yourself.In his groundbreaking new book, Lose Your Mind : The Path to Creative Invincibility (Hay House, Sept. 2025), Pais declares war on the biggest myth of our time, that there are “good” and “bad” emotions.Instead, he shows readers how fear, nerves, and doubt aren’t obstacles to overcome, they’re rocket fuel.This is a Book That Refuses to Sit Quietly on the Shelf.Far from a traditional self-help manual, Lose Your Mind reads like a backstage pass to Pais’s world: gritty stories from Alphabet City in the 70s, high-stakes auditions gone wrong, and lessons learned from working with everyone from Judd Hirsch to Meryl Streep. It’s as raw and funny as it is practical, blending actor training, neuroscience, and streetwise storytelling into a playbook for anyone who wants to perform, create, or lead at their highest level.Endorsements have poured in from artists and icons across industries:Edward Norton calls it “a wonderfully provocative infusion of renewed self-awareness.”Kris Carr dubs it “part spiritual slap, part love letter to your nervous system.”Marie Forleo says, “Lose your mind, unlock your greatest gifts, and start making the difference you were born to make.”In a world drowning in distraction, anxiety, and “toxic positivity,” Lose Your Mind offers a refreshingly rebellious alternative: stop controlling, start feeling, and turn every emotion into creative power. Whether you’re a CEO before a board meeting, an artist facing a blank page, or a parent navigating daily chaos, Pais’s tools show how to transform shaky hands and racing thoughts into presence, connection, and impact.Josh Pais is an actor, teacher, and creator of the Committed Impulse method, which has trained thousands of performers, entrepreneurs, doctors, and leaders worldwide. His decades-long career spans Broadway, blockbuster films, and hit TV shows. Known for turning fear into fuel, Pais now brings his most potent teachings to the page in Lose Your Mind.Book DetailsLose Your Mind: The Path to Creative InvincibilityAuthor: Josh PaisPublisher: Hay HouseRelease: September 2025ISBN: 978-1-4019-9720-5

