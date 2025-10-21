Devon Kuntzman’s Transforming Toddlerhood Redefines the 'Terrible Twos' as a Time of Connection, Growth, and Confidence

New Book Offers Parents Science-Backed Tools to Turn Tantrums, Power Struggles, and Big Emotions into Moments of Empathy and Resilience

Toddlers aren’t tiny tyrants, they’re little humans with big feelings. When parents stop seeing behavior as something to control and start seeing it as communication, everything shifts.” — Devon Kuntzman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted ICF-certified Parenting coach and toddler expert Devon Kuntzman today released her debut book, Transforming Toddlerhood: Your Essential Guide for Ages 1–5 (Harper Horizon), a practical guide that reimagines toddlerhood as one of the most meaningful stages in a parent’s journey.Drawing on years of work with families across the world and known to her 1M+ Instagram followers as a trusted guide for raising emotionally healthy toddlers, Kuntzman replaces myths about the “terrible twos” with a research-based approach that blends brain science, attachment theory, and real-world tools.She also has a slew of celebrity fans who follow her work including Hilary Swank, Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Shawn Johnson, and Amy Schumer. Her new book helps parents interpret behavior as communication, manage their own stress, and guide toddlers through big emotions with calm and connection.“Toddlers aren’t tiny tyrants, they’re little humans with big feelings and developing brains,” says Kuntzman. “When parents stop seeing behavior as something to control and start seeing it as communication, everything shifts. This book helps families build trust, set respectful limits, and create emotional safety so everyone can thrive.”Organized into five sections, The Toddler Parent, The Toddler Explained, The Emotional Toddler, The Physical Toddler, and The Social Toddler, Transforming Toddlerhood walks readers through every major parenting challenge from tantrums to bedtime battles to potty learning.Topics include:-Ending power struggles by shifting from control to collaboration-Helping toddlers manage big emotions through co-regulation and empathy-Building independence and confidence with routines, patience, and structure-Navigating tricky transitions like sibling adjustments, sleep regressions, and separation anxiety-Creating calmer homes through play, connection, and consistent boundariesEndorsed by parenting leaders including Tina Payne Bryson, PhD, Eli Harwood , Dr. Shefali Tsabary, and Dr. Laura Markham, Transforming Toddlerhood blends heart and science to make emotional regulation and child development both accessible and actionable.About the Author:Devon Kuntzman, PCC, is a certified parent coach and founder of Transforming Toddlerhood, a global platform empowering over one million parents to raise emotionally healthy, resilient kids. Through her courses, coaching, and annual Transforming Toddlerhood Conference, she helps caregivers parent with confidence and connection.Book Details:Transforming Toddlerhood: Your Essential Guide for Ages 1–5 By Devon KuntzmanPublisher: Harper Horizon | Publication Date: October 21, 2025ISBN: 978-1-4002-5295-4 | Hardcover and eBookFor media inquiries or to request an interview with Devon Kuntzman, please contact:Monique Dinor | Leverage With Media PRmonique@leveragewithmedia.com | (917) 697-0016

