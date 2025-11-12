KKday Announces Availability of Official Tickets for Universal Studios Japan “NO LIMIT! Countdown 2026

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

OSAKA, JAPAN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KKday, a leading global travel experience platform, has announced the availability of official tickets for Universal Studios Japan ’s “ NO LIMIT! Countdown 2026 ” event, scheduled from December 31 2025 (7:00 p.m.) to January 1 2026 (9:00 p.m.). The year-end celebration will feature extended park hours, themed performances, and a large-scale fireworks display to mark the arrival of 2026.The event begins with the Countdown Special Stage, held from 7:10 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., presenting exclusive versions of Universal Studios Japan’s popular 2025 entertainment, including the ONE PIECE Premier Show and seasonal highlights from the park’s summer and Halloween events. The combination of music, lighting, and appearances by well-known characters will set a festive atmosphere leading up to midnight.As the clock approaches twelve, the Countdown Moment will take place from 11:50 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., lighting up the night sky over the Lagoon and Gramercy Park with fireworks as park entertainers and characters lead visitors into the new year. The following morning, the New Year’s Greeting on January 1 2026, will feature Universal Studios Japan characters dressed in traditional Japanese attire, offering greetings to guests and marking the start of the new year with a cultural touch unique to Japan.Universal Studios Japan Countdown Party 2026 tickets will be available from November 17 2025, through KKday, one of the trusted and authorised platforms for official USJ products. Information on the Universal Studios Japan countdown party 2026 ticket price and package options will be released on the KKday website.Located in Osaka, approximately one hour from Kansai International Airport, Universal Studios Japan remains one of Japan’s leading theme parks, attracting both domestic and international visitors. The NO LIMIT! The Countdown 2026 event continues the park’s tradition of offering large-scale entertainment and festive activities to celebrate the new year.About KKdayKKday is a leading global travel experience platform that connects travellers with local tours, attractions, and activities worldwide. Operating in more than 90 countries, KKday offers seamless booking for theme parks, cultural experiences, and seasonal events, helping travellers discover destinations with confidence and convenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.