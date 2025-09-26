Celebrate the Magic of Universal Studios Japan Christmas 2025 with KKDay

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & TM Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K.Rowling. TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved. Image source: Universal Studios Japan

OSAKA, JAPAN, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KKday, Asia’s leading travel experiences platform, is delighted to announce exclusive ticketing access and packages for Universal Studios Japan ’s Christmas 2025 celebration, taking place from November 19, 2025, to January 4, 2026. This seasonal highlight brings dazzling shows, festive dining, and beloved character encounters to Osaka, creating an unforgettable holiday experience for visitors of all ages.Universal Studios Japan will be transformed into a true holiday wonderland with the debut of Light Up the Night: Christmas Celebration, a spectacular evening show combining sparkling lights, live music, energetic dancing, pyrotechnics, and magical snowfall for a heartwarming finale each night.The Universal Christmas Food Festival, running from November 4 to January 4, features a European-inspired Christmas Market offering seasonal dishes, whimsical character-themed creations, and limited-time menus available only during the winter holidays.In the Wizarding World, Hogwarts™ Magical Night – Winter Magic enchants the majestic castle with projection-mapped scenes of owl-delivered presents, cheerful snowmen, and festive wintry magic, creating a breathtaking nighttime celebration of light and music.Holiday entertainment continues across the Park with Power of Rock: Holidays are Rockin’, where classic Christmas songs are reimagined as high-energy rock performances, and Universal Wonderland: Let’s Rock Together!, a lively dance show for families with beloved characters in festive costumes.Adding extra cheer, the Minions return with two seasonal greetings. At Minions Cool Winter Greeting, they appear in colourful Christmas knit caps, dancing to winter songs and greeting guests with playful mischief at the Park entrance. At the Minions Jingle Bello Meet & Greet, visitors can meet the Minions in festive costumes inside Minion Park, enjoy lighthearted interactions, and capture fun photo moments to make the season memorable.To make the holiday experience easier for visitors, KKday makes it easy for guests to book Universal Studios Japan Christmas 2025, including park entry with convenient digital confirmation and the option to add the Universal Studios Japan Express Pass . The Express Pass lets guests skip regular lines and enjoy priority access to popular rides and attractions, giving them more time to enjoy the festive celebrations.For added convenience, visitors can also book stays at the Oriental Hotel Universal City , located just a one-minute walk from the Park, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free visit.With limited availability during the peak season, early booking is strongly recommended to secure a magical Christmas at Universal Studios Japan.

