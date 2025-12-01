KKday Introduces the Opening of Frozen Land at Disneyland Paris as Part of Disney Adventure World in 2026

A 1st look at Disney Adventure World, bringing new Frozen, Marvel and Toy Story experiences to Disneyland Paris in 2026 © Disney/Pixar © 2025 MARVEL.

PARIS, FRANCE, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frozen Land Disneyland Paris will officially open on 29 March 2026, the same day Walt Disney Studios Park transforms into Disney Adventure World. This major redesign nearly doubles the size of the second gate and marks the beginning of a new era for Paris Disneyland, with World of Frozen as its flagship addition.Visitors will enter Arendelle through Nordic-inspired village streets with views of Elsa’s Ice Palace, creating a strong sense of place. The new land’s anchor attraction, Frozen Ever After, carries guests on a family-friendly boat journey beneath the Clock Tower using advanced Audio Animatronics, projection effects, and familiar songs from the films. Fans can also enjoy Frozen: A Musical Invitation and meet their favourite characters through the Royal Encounter in Arendelle Castle or an Olaf. World of Frozen completes the experience with Nordic-themed dining at Nordic Crowns Tavern, a sit-down option at Regal View Restaurant and Lounge, and two dedicated shops offering exclusive merchandise, including Rúna, an interactive baby troll toy created for Disneyland Paris.With Disney Adventure World launching alongside Frozen Land, guests can look forward to expanded themed areas, redesigned pathways, and a refreshed park layout. The reimagined second park will feature a broader collection of immersive worlds inspired by iconic Disney stories, creating a more connected and seamless experience for visitors. As part of this transformation, Disney Adventure World aims to offer smoother navigation, upgraded landscapes, and a more unified storytelling approach across its lands.Travellers planning early visits often choose KKday for its smooth booking process, instant confirmation, and verified guest reviews that make trip planning easier. KKday offers a range of Disneyland Paris ticket options, from standard admission to bundled experiences like the Seine River Cruise and premium choices such as Disney Premier Access Ultimate As one of the most anticipated attraction openings of 2026, Frozen Land at Disneyland Paris invites fans and families to experience Arendelle in a beautifully crafted new way. For visitors planning to be among the first to explore the new land, they can book their Disneyland Paris tickets easily through KKday.About KKdayKKday is a leading global travel experience platform that connects travellers with local tours, attractions, and activities worldwide. Operating in more than 90 countries, KKday offers seamless booking for theme parks, cultural experiences, and seasonal events, helping travellers discover destinations with confidence and convenience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.