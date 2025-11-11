TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support Offering Expands Support Across Java, JavaScript and Python Ecosystems

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , the enterprise-grade cybersecurity innovator for open source, today announced it significantly expanded its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open Source Software portfolio.Providing ongoing security and lifecycle coverage for open-source software that has reached end-of-vendor-support, TuxCare’s ELS for OSS delivers rapid, SLA-backed patches for vulnerabilities , covers direct and transitive dependencies at no extra cost, integrates seamlessly with existing tooling, and includes 24/7 global support.Its award-winning ELS for OSS offering now includes support for multiple versions of 15 widely used libraries, frameworks, and runtimes spanning the Java, JavaScript, and Python ecosystems. These include:- Bootstrap (JavaScript)- Vue (JavaScript)- NodeJS (JavaScript)- jQuery (JavaScript)- Express (JavaScript)- Jackson (Java)- Protobuf (Java)- Apache Commons Lang (Java)- Flask (Python)- Django (Python)- Celery (Python)- Starlette (Python)- Werkzeug (Python)- FastAPI (Python)- NumPy (Python)“With the overarching goal of arming organizations with an optimal mix of security and flexibility, TuxCare’s ELS for OSS continues to quickly grow its worldwide presence with this notable expansion of support,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “By enabling our customers to safely run EOL open-source stacks without costly upgrades or rebuilds, TuxCare becomes a highly appreciated option with direct impacts on operations that are felt from the IT team to the C-suite.”For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

