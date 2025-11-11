Pinpoint Labs and StreemView Announce Integration to Support Mobile and Modern Data Investigations

Partnership streamlines how organizations handle mobile, chat, and modern data, connecting CrossCopy technology with StreemView’s review tools.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint Labs and StreemView have announced a new integration partnership that connects Pinpoint Labs’ CrossCopy Enterprise (CCE), including CrossCopy Mobile (CCM), with StreemView's cloud-based ECA and investigation platform. The integration enables organizations to collect, transfer, and analyze mobile and modern communication data in a single, defensible workflow.The collaboration addresses growing challenges in handling data from a range of communication platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Signal, and mobile devices, which are increasingly central to investigations, compliance reviews, and litigation matters. By linking Pinpoint Labs’ forensic collection tools with StreemView’s digital ECA and investigation solution, the partnership aims to simplify the management of modern data types while maintaining consistency and chain of custody throughout the process.“Our platform was designed from the ground up to handle the unique structure of mobile and collaborative data. Traditional review tools often break conversations into arbitrary chunks, losing critical context and breaking the searchability of key data sources,” said Michael Schubert, CEO of StreemView. “This integration with Pinpoint Labs is a natural fit. It ensures that the high-integrity data collected by CrossCopy flows directly into an environment built to interrogate it natively, allowing legal teams to see the full picture and find key insights faster.”Integration Highlights:• Continuous workflow: Data collected with CrossCopy Enterprise or CrossCopy Mobile transfers directly into StreemView for review and analysis.• Expanded coverage: Supports chat and collaboration tools, including Teams, Slack, and mobile messaging data.• Data integrity: Metadata, audit logs, and chain of custody are preserved from acquisition through review.• Operational efficiency: Consolidated workflows reduce manual handling and improve visibility across datasets.“Mobile and modern data continues to play a defining role in modern investigations, yet it remains one of the most difficult sources to collect defensibly,” said Jon Rowe, CEO of Pinpoint Labs. “Through this integration, StreemView users can access Mobile and modern data collections that retain a full chain of custody and metadata integrity from device to review, ensuring accuracy and reliability in every matter.”As organizations rely more heavily on mobile communications and collaborative platforms, legal and investigative teams face increasing pressure to capture and interpret this data effectively. The integration between Pinpoint Labs and StreemView strengthens that capability by connecting defensible mobile collection technology with cloud-based ECA and investigation tools designed to support today’s communication-driven data landscape.About StreemViewStreemView is a leading provider of cloud-based digital ECA and investigation solutions for mobile and modern data sources. The company’s platform leverages advanced AI and search technology to streamline and enhance the investigation and ECA processes, enabling organizations to efficiently analyze across mobile devices and modern data sources, such as Slack, Signal, and Microsoft Teams.About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that get forensic and eDiscovery professionals on the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: build software that helps legal teams while giving peace of mind to management with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded almost two decades ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience includes over 30 years of litigation support and over two decades in software development.

