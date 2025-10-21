eDiscovery AI Partners with Premier Advisory Firm Ankura to Enhance Discovery and Investigation Solutions

Partnership brings advanced AI-driven intelligence to legal and investigative processes while promoting industry education on the use of AI in eDiscovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eDiscovery AI, a pioneer in AI-powered legal technology solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Ankura Consulting Group, LLC (“Ankura”), a leading global expert services and advisory firm known for its prowess in legal technology, litigation management, and document review. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for eDiscovery AI, as Ankura seamlessly integrates its Early Case Intelligence™ solution, Insight ECI™, into its bespoke discovery and investigation services. This integration promises clients unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility, effortlessly aligning with existing review platforms.“The demand for AI-driven solutions in eDiscovery has grown significantly, with law firms and corporations eager to extract actionable insights at the earliest stages of litigation and investigations,” notes Alex Marjanovic, Senior Managing Director in Ankura’s eDiscovery practice. “Ankura’s solutions and service offerings are constantly evolving to stay at the cutting edge of technology, and we partner with the industry’s leading vendors to ensure we offer our clients the most robust capabilities available in the market. Our implementation of eDiscovery AI’s technology complements our advanced suite of document review and data analytics services, particularly through a swift and efficient generative AI framework designed for our corporate and law firm clients.”eDiscovery AI is lauded for delivering groundbreaking technology that empowers legal teams at every stage of a matter. Meanwhile, Ankura’s expertise in guiding clients through complex disputes and investigations is unparalleled. This partnership not only equips organizations with the most robust eDiscovery tools but also instills confidence and provides education to maximize their potential.“Legal professionals are facing an ever-increasing volume and complexity of data, requiring solutions that tackle these challenges head-on,” said Jim Sullivan, Founder and CEO of eDiscovery AI. “Our partnership with Ankura ensures that clients benefit from advanced intelligence at the earliest stages of a matter, gaining confidence that the technology integrates seamlessly with their existing platforms. Together, we are pioneering innovation and education in eDiscovery.”Beyond immediate technology integration, Ankura and eDiscovery AI are committed to advancing industry education on the responsible and effective use of AI in discovery and investigations. Joint initiatives will focus on equipping legal teams with the knowledge and practical strategies to harness the full potential of AI while maintaining defensibility and transparency.This partnership signifies a forward-thinking move for both organizations and for the broader legal industry. By combining Ankura’s esteemed advisory expertise with eDiscovery AI’s innovative technology, the collaboration underscores a shared mission to deliver smarter, more efficient, and more defensible solutions for today’s most pressing eDiscovery and investigative challenges.About AnkuraAnkura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com About eDiscovery AIeDiscovery AI is a data intelligence company building the next generation of AI-powered legal technology solutions. The company’s mission is to develop innovative solutions that advance the legal industry, maximizing efficiency, enhancing accuracy, ensuring privacy compliance, and improving cost-effectiveness. Guided by ingenuity and committed to meaningful, strategic partnerships, eDiscovery AI equips law firms, corporations, and legal service providers with advanced tools to simplify complex data analysis, streamline document review processes, and confidently manage litigation, investigations, privacy response, and compliance matters. For more information, visit eDiscoveryAI.com or follow on LinkedIn

