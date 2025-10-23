Pinpoint Labs and CloudNine Partner to Simplify and Strengthen eDiscovery Workflows

Integration connects CrossCopy Enterprise and CrossCopy Mobile with CloudNine LAW and CloudNine Review platforms, delivering faster, more defensible results.

This collaboration enhances defensibility, reduces risk, and delivers greater efficiency for our clients.” — Rick Clark, SVP, Strategic Partnerships at CloudNine

MURRAY, NE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint Labs and CloudNine today announced a new integration partnership designed to help legal, corporate, and government teams streamline their eDiscovery workflows from collection through review and production. The partnership connects Pinpoint Labs' CrossCopy Enterprise (CCE) and CrossCopy Mobile (CCM) directly to CloudNine's processing and review ecosystems , enabling users to collect mobile, local, and cloud-based data sources, including messages, files, and structured content, and move them seamlessly into CloudNine for analysis, review, and production.By automating the connection between secure data collection and review-ready processing, the integration reduces friction, strengthens defensibility, and helps legal teams manage increasingly complex and diverse datasets with confidence."CloudNine clients now gain direct access to Pinpoint Labs' targeted mobile collection technology, ensuring seamless integration into our processing and review workflows," said Rick Clark, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, CloudNine. "This collaboration enhances defensibility, reduces risk, and delivers greater efficiency for our clients."Key Benefits of the Integration:- Unified Workflow: Collected data flows directly from CrossCopy Enterprise and CrossCopy Mobile into CloudNine Review with no manual steps required.- Defensible by Design: Chain of custody, metadata, and audit logs are preserved from collection through production.- Modern Data Coverage: Supports mobile messaging, cloud repositories (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive), and on-prem sources.- Time and Cost Savings: Reduces review preparation time and eliminates redundant data handling."Our partnership with CloudNine represents a practical step forward in how legal teams handle data," said Jon Rowe, CEO of Pinpoint Labs. "By pairing CrossCopy Mobile's precision collection tools with CloudNine's proven processing and review capabilities, we're giving professionals a more efficient, secure, and defensible way to work."The partnership highlights both companies' mutual commitment to innovation, reliability, and client-centered improvements in eDiscovery. By combining two trusted technologies, the integration offers users a straightforward process for investigations and audits.Together, Pinpoint Labs and CloudNine are streamlining eDiscovery by offering robust collection tools combined with reliable review performance to ensure efficiency and peace of mind in every case.To learn more about the partnership, visit https://pinpointlabs.com/partners/ About CloudNineAbout CloudNineCloudNine is a leading innovator in eDiscovery and legal technology, offering both on-premise and SaaS solutions that simplify the discovery of traditional and modern data. As the pioneer behind the only review platform purpose-built to handle traditional documents alongside evolving data types like text messages, chats, and collaboration platforms, CloudNine empowers legal, IT, and business professionals to manage litigation, investigations, and compliance with greater speed and accuracy.Its product suite includes CloudNine Review, CloudNine LAW, and CloudNine Concordance. CloudNine’s technology and full service US based professional services automate and streamline workflows across the entire eDiscovery process, from data collection and processing to review and production.Recognized as Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) in the LegalWeek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024, CloudNine continues to advance modern data management and review for corporations, law firms, and government agencies.Learn more at cloudnine.com About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that get forensic and eDiscovery professionals on the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: build software that helps legal teams while giving peace of mind to management with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded 19 years ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience includes over 30 years of litigation support and over two decades in software development.

