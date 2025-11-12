Pre-Orders Opened on November 11 for 'Berserk Guts Versus Grunbeld in Apostle Form' Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Berserk Guts Versus Grunbeld in Apostle Form Front Guts Grunbeld Patron Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Berserk Guts Versus Grunbeld in Apostle Form" Statue. Pre-orders began on November 11, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guts, clad in the Berserker Armor, confronts Grunbeld in his Apostle form. This diorama from the Ultimate Diorama Masterline series presents the intense battle depicted in Volume 27 of "Berserk".Inspired by the double-page illustration from the manga, the scene was reconstructed through careful study of composition, scale, and character positioning. Measuring over 80 cm in width, the piece conveys the power and tension between the two warriors.Grunbeld’s massive form features a combination of rugged textures and clear parts that suggest a red crystal-like appearance. Guts is sculpted with attention to detail, including his flowing cape, the Dragonslayer covered in blood effects, and the characteristic expression of the Berserker Armor.The circular base represents the Forest of the Spirit Tree. It includes fallen Apostles and still golems, evoking the aftermath of their fierce confrontation.Built-in LED lighting enhances the display. The lights highlight Grunbeld’s fiery presence and the surrounding flames within the forest environment.A patron bonus part is available for dedicated fans. Customers who purchase this product together with one eligible companion product (either of the two designated items) from the official Prime 1 Studio website will receive the "Berserker Armor (Pre-Equipped)" display model, depicting Guts waiting at the shrine. Please visit the product page for detailed terms and conditions.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Berserk Guts Versus Grunbeld in Apostle FormRetail Price USD: $2299Edition Size: TBDArrival Date: May 2027Scale: NonH:58cm W:81cm D:99cmH:14cm W:14cm D:12cm (Berserker Armor [Pre-Equip])Weight: 58.5Kg / 59.3Kg(including patron bonus part)Materials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Berserk-themed Base・LED Illumination (Grunbeld, Base Flames)・One (1) Berserker Armor (Pre-Equip) [PATRON BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:© Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAFor more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Berserk Guts Versus Grunbeld in Apostle Form Product TV

