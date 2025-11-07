Pre-Orders Opened on November 6 for 'GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- SOL BADGUY' Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- SOL BADGUY Front Size LED Illumination & Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- SOL BADGUY" Statue. Pre-orders began on November 6, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the latest addition to its Ultimate Premium Masterline series: Sol Badguy from "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-".This 1/4 scale statue represents the protagonist of the long-running fighting game series developed by Arc System Works. The piece is designed to capture the distinct “cel-look” visual style of the game by using color separation and layered shading to achieve an anime-like appearance with realistic depth and texture.Sol Badguy is depicted in a dynamic stance, emphasizing his muscular build, costume details, and weapon—the Outrage Mk.II. The statue includes two interchangeable right arms and two left hands, allowing for multiple display options.The base features the character’s special move, “Heavy Mob Cemetery,” with flames created using clear parts to express the visual effects of his Dragon Install transformation. Built-in LED lighting enhances the presentation by illuminating key areas of the statue.The Bonus Version includes an additional head part featuring Sol’s recognizable smirk, inspired by key visuals from the series.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- SOL BADGUY Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/4H:82cm W:59cm D:61cmWeight:Materials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Serious)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Outrage Mk.II: Shouldered, Lowered)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Open Hand, Closed Fist)・LED Illumination (Dragon Install, Base Flames)・One (1) Swappable Head (Smiling) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:© ARC SYSTEM WORKSFor more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- SOL BADGUY Product PV

